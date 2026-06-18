3 Bed 1 Bath 4 Car

Agent: Paul Reid Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $490,000 - $539,000

Location: 18-20 Bartley Street Moyhu

Land: 3214 sqm

This is a perfect opportunity for someone looking to purchase in the popular township of Moyhu on a larger 3214m2 sized allotment.

The property consists of three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, two separate living areas, open plan kitchen and meals area and separate bathroom and laundry.

Heating and cooling are via refrigerated split system air conditioning with gas cooking and an electric heat pump hot water service accompanied by an approx. 5kw solar system to keep your energy bills low.

Externally the shedding is great with two main sheds one approx. 8mt x 10mt in size and the second shed approx. 5.3mt x 9.1mt in size, ideal for storage or a great workshop.

The property is in a great location close to a popular café and local pub and on the door step to the King Valley Wine Region, contact Paul Reid at Harcourts Wangaratta now for your private inspection.