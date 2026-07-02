Agent: Reid Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Auction: 31 July 1pm onsite

Location: 78 Main Street, Eldorado

Land: 5397m2 approx.

An amazing opportunity to secure a piece of Eldorado’s history with the former Uniting Church and adjoining hall positioned on a generous 5512m2 township allotment.

The property includes two separate buildings, the original 1914 church and a functional hall with kitchen, storage and toilet facilities.

The church maintains its classic architectural character with pointed arch windows, timber detailing and a neat interior.

The vaulted timber ceiling, exposed beams, traditional pews and raised altar create an authentic and atmospheric space that has been maintained to a high standard.

Natural light through the tall windows enhances the sense of scale and warmth, making the building suitable for social events.

The hall provides a practical layout with a central meeting room, multiple storage areas and a light filled kitchen equipped with electric appliances, ample bench space and direct access to the main hall.

The adjoining rooms offer flexibility for workshops, community groups, studio use or accommodation potential.

Both buildings have power connection, water tank and established grounds with open lawn areas surrounding the structures.

Easy access to Eldorado’s general store, walking trails and local amenities, while Wangaratta remains a convenient drive for broader services.

The land size, dual building configuration and the condition of the structures create a rare opportunity to explore additional houses, commercial use, accommodation or residential conversion, all subject to council approval.

This landmark presents a unique chance to secure a significant piece of Eldorado’s history with the flexibility to shape its next chapter.

Please call Danial Siperki at Harcourts Real Estate to arrange a private inspection on 0400 027 473.