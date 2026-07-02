4 Bed 1 Bath 3 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $630,000 - $650,000

Location: 4 Nolan Street, Wangaratta

Land: 588m2

A beautifully updated four bedroom residence, this home delivers an effortless sense of warmth and liveability from the moment you step inside.

Set within a coveted West End location just moments from sporting ovals, local cafés, and both primary and secondary schools, it’s a property that speaks directly to families seeking convenience without compromise.

Inside, the home has been thoughtfully refreshed, featuring a contemporary kitchen, modern bathroom, new carpets, fresh paintwork, and quality window furnishings.

The floorplan is designed for everyday ease, with an inviting open plan dining zone, a separate lounge anchored by a charming combustion wood fire, a full laundry, and two well placed toilets.

Year round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.

Outdoors, the home continues to impress.

A fully paved undercover entertaining area flows seamlessly to the swimming pool, creating a private haven for summer gatherings.

The secure rear yard also includes a double carport and extensive shedding—ideal for storage, hobbies, or additional workspace.

Immaculately presented and move in ready, this is a home that truly stands out in its class.

Private inspections are highly recommended, contact agent Paul Reid.