4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $639,000

Location: 35 Sandalwood Street, Wangaratta

Land: 578m2 approx.

The property at 35 Sandalwood Street, Wangaratta offers an exceptional opportunity to secure a near completed four bedroom family home in the sought after Warby Views Estate.

Set among quality homes and surrounded by the natural beauty of the Warby Ranges, this property is ideal for buyers looking to add their own finishing touches and complete the final steps required to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy.

The floorplan has been thoughtfully designed for modern family living.

The main bedroom is positioned privately at the front of the home and features a generous walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The remaining three bedrooms include built-in wardrobes and are serviced by the central bathroom.

Multiple living areas provide flexibility for growing families, including a formal lounge, a separate rumpus or kids’ retreat, and an additional living area that connects seamlessly to the open plan kitchen and dining space.

The kitchen itself is partially completed, offering a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and ample room to finish with your preferred appliances and cabinetry style.

A dedicated study adds further practicality for those working from home or needing a quiet space for homework and projects.

Car accommodation is provided by a double garage with internal access.

Outdoors, the yard has been levelled and is ready for landscaping, giving buyers the freedom to design gardens, outdoor entertaining areas, or play spaces to suit their lifestyle.

This home presents a rare chance to secure a spacious, modern layout in a premium estate and complete the finishing touches to your own taste.

Contact us today to arrange your private inspection and explore the potential of 35 Sandalwood Street.