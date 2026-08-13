3 bed 1 bath 8 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $820,000 - $845,000

Location: 40 King Street, Oxley

Land: 2023m2

This property at 40 King Street is perfectly located on a generous sized corner allotment in the popular township of Oxley and in the heart of the Milawa Gourmet Region right on the doorstep to the Alpine snowfields.

The location is ideal with close proximity to the King River, Murray to Mountains rail trail, Brown Brothers Winery, Sam Miranda Winery and the popular King River Cafe.

The property consists of three generous sized bedrooms with walk in robe to the main bedroom, walk in linen/storage, open plan kitchen/family and meals area and renovated bathroom.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted evaporative cooling, split system refrigerated heating and cooling plus wood combustion heating with gas/elec cooking and electric HWS.

Externally the property is beautifully presented with established gardens, automated sprinkler system, outdoor entertaining area, electric entrance gates, raised garden beds all with a plentiful water supply via either a bore or town water.

Shedding is exceptional with an approx. 11mtr x 12mtr shed with painted floor with two separate access points plus an attached double carport, separate double carport and rustic shedding perfect for storage.

The property presents immaculately and inspections won't disappoint, contact us now to arrange your private inspection