Bed: 3 | Bath: 1 | Car 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $635,000

Location: 59 Phillipson Street, Wangaratta

Land: 684m² approx.

Offering an outstanding combination of family comfort, entertaining and versatility, 59 Phillipson Street is a property designed to make everyday living enjoyable.

Set on a generous 684m² approx. allotment, this inviting three-bedroom home delivers a practical floorplan with plenty of space both inside and out.

At the heart of the home is a spacious loungeroom complemented by an additional dining area, creating comfortable zones for relaxing and everyday family life.

The renovated modern-style bathroom adds a fresh contemporary touch, while evaporative cooling and gas heating provide year-round comfort.

Outside is where this property truly comes into its own.

A chlorinated in-ground pool and spa create the perfect setting for relaxed summer days, while the covered alfresco area provides an ideal space for outdoor dining, entertaining and keeping an eye on the pool while family and friends enjoy the backyard.

For those seeking exceptional shedding, the impressive 18m x 8m shed is sure to impress.

Divided into two separate zones, it offers flexibility for work, hobbies, storage or recreation, with evaporative cooling providing added comfort during the warmer months. Approximately 5.7kW of solar further enhances the property, helping reduce energy expenses.

Conveniently located just metres from Wangaratta West Primary School, local shops and a café, this is a home that combines lifestyle, space and practicality in a highly accessible location.

Whether you're looking for a family home, a place to entertain or a property with outstanding shedding, 59 Phillipson Street offers more than meets the eye.