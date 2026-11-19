4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,300,000, - $1,400,000

Location: 4 Pennsylvania Drive, Wangaratta

Land: 1007m2 approx.

This quality built by local Wangaratta builder at 4 Pennsylvania Drive is a prestigious home in a great creekside setting in Arlington Estate Wangaratta.

The home consists of four bedrooms all with built in wardrobes with the main bedroom having a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, two living areas and open plan kitchen and dining area plus walk in pantry.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted refrigerated cooling, gas ducted heating, gas log fire in formal lounge plus and open wood fire in the outdoor area.

Other features of the home include spotted Queensland gum solid timber floors, double glazed windows, approx. 5k solar system, stone benchtops plus gas boosted solar hot water service.

Externally there is a magnificent inground swimming pool with solar heating, amazing undercover outdoor entertaining area, established gardens with automated watering system plus underground water tank for gardens.

Car accommodation is well catered for with an oversized double garage with remote panel lift door plus an additional workshop ideal for the handy man.

The home is in immaculate condition in a very sought after area with wider street frontage and larger setbacks giving a more spacious feel.

Contact Paul Reid at Harcourts Wangaratta now for your private inspection.