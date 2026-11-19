4 Bed 2 Bath 6 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,100,000 - $1,175,000

Location: 150 Colson Drive Wangaratta South

Land: 5 acres approx. (TBC)

Enjoy the best of country living without compromising on convenience.

Set on approximately 5 acres and just 10 minutes from town, this impressive property offers a spacious family home, a heated inground swimming pool, extensive shedding and the added bonus of a fully self-contained studio.

The spacious family home features four bedrooms, including a master suite complete with walk-in robe and ensuite, two additional bedrooms with built-in robes, a family bathroom and two separate living areas.

The well-appointed kitchen overlooking the swimming pool, features gas cooking, stone benchtops and a dishwasher, creating a practical hub for everyday family living.

Year-round comfort is assured with wood heating, ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling and ceiling fans throughout the home.

The exceptional outdoor entertaining with a generous undercover alfresco area and heated inground swimming pool, is completed with an electric shade cover for added comfort.

The versatile studio accommodation with reverse-cycle heating and cooling, kitchenette and bathroom is ideal for guest accommodation, a home office, gym or private retreat.

Outstanding shedding and storage options provide ample space for vehicles, equipment, hobbies and all the extras that come with acreage living.

With town water and gas connected, this is a lifestyle opportunity with all the extras.

Whether you're looking for room to raise a family, space to pursue your hobbies or the flexibility of separate studio accommodation, this property delivers a fantastic lifestyle just minutes from town.

For further information or to arrange your inspection, contact Danial Siperki or Isabel West.