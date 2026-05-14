Perfectly positioned in a highly sought-after West End location, this well-maintained brick veneer residence delivers the ideal combination of comfort, practicality and space for the whole family.

Set on a secure and private 797m² approx. allotment, the Wangaratta home offers generous indoor living along with exceptional outdoor infrastructure.

Inside, the home features three well-sized bedrooms, all complete with built-in robes and ceiling fans, while year-round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling and a split system.

The impressive open-plan kitchen and meals area is fitted with quality modern appliances and stylish Corian benchtops, flowing seamlessly through to the bright north-facing lounge and living area.

Stepping outside, the outstanding undercover entertaining area provides the perfect setting for gatherings with family and friends.

A huge powered shed with concrete flooring, plumbing and mezzanine storage adds incredible versatility, ideal for tradies, hobbyists or those needing extra storage space.

Offering outstanding functionality in a quiet, established neighbourhood, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a quality West End property with room to move.

AT A GLANCE

Bed: 3 | Bath: 1 | Car: 3 |

Agent: Garry Nash Real Estate & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $595,000

Land: 797m²

Location: 17 Esmond Street, Wangaratta