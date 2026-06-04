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5 Bed Bath 2 Car
Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta
Phone: 03 5722 9444
Price: $750,000
Location: 41 Wirrinya Avenue, Glenrowan
Land: 3838m2
Set on an expansive 3838m² allotment in the sought-after Hamilton Park Estate, this beautifully renovated family home delivers space, comfort, and a relaxed country lifestyle just minutes from Wangaratta.
Freshly painted throughout and featuring new carpets and updated floor coverings, the home offers five generous bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite complete with updated ensuite.
The stylish renovated kitchen is fitted with porcelain benchtops and flows effortlessly into two separate living areas, providing flexibility for growing families and entertaining alike.
Ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling along with a separate split system provides year-round comfort.
Natural light fills the home, while front and rear verandas create the perfect spaces to enjoy the peaceful surrounds including established trees and backing onto a nature reserve.
Contact agent Danial Siperki at Harcourts Wangaratta.