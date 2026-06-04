5 Bed Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $750,000

Location: 41 Wirrinya Avenue, Glenrowan

Land: 3838m2

Set on an expansive 3838m² allotment in the sought-after Hamilton Park Estate, this beautifully renovated family home delivers space, comfort, and a relaxed country lifestyle just minutes from Wangaratta.

Freshly painted throughout and featuring new carpets and updated floor coverings, the home offers five generous bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite complete with updated ensuite.

The stylish renovated kitchen is fitted with porcelain benchtops and flows effortlessly into two separate living areas, providing flexibility for growing families and entertaining alike.

Ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling along with a separate split system provides year-round comfort.

Natural light fills the home, while front and rear verandas create the perfect spaces to enjoy the peaceful surrounds including established trees and backing onto a nature reserve.

Contact agent Danial Siperki at Harcourts Wangaratta.