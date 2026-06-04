3 Bed Bath 1 Car 2

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $930,000

Location: 336 Burders Lane Whitlands

Land: 207 acres

The property at 336 Burders Lane Whitlands is 207 acres in size and located at the end of a no-through road in the King Valley region and positioned 23 kilometres to Whitfield and 44 kilometres to Mansfield.

The home includes three bedrooms plus study with open plan living, meals and dining area with adjoining kitchen with electric cooking.

The main and the third bedroom have a walk-in wardrobe, and the kitchen has a walk-in pantry.

Heating and cooling are via a split system air conditioner plus a wood combustion heater in the lounge room.

Externally there is a rear decked area and shedding is also well catered for with a 13.7mt x 6.1mt workshop plus open bay machinery/hay shed for extra storage.

Water is well catered with two dams on the property providing stock water, while household water is via rainwater tanks to the house for domestic use.

Fencing is adequate and the property is divided into four main paddocks.

Inspections are a must and will not disappoint, contact agent Paul Reid now to arrange your private inspection.