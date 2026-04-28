If you go 5-0 up at half-time with three goals scored in the first 20 minutes, it’s safe to say you’re doing something right.

Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s squad put Twin City Wanderers to the sword on Sunday at Kelly Park, hammering the home side 5-0, but the game was over early.

Sitting on top of the table coming into the match and on enemy territory, the Lady Devils were prepared to be put under pressure by a side eager for their first win.

However, the Lady Devils found their way onto the scoresheet in no time whatsoever, with Jade Garrett striking within the first five minutes of the starting whistle.

Seeking to further their advantage, the Lady Devils went bang-bang, with skipper Isabelle Christison striking twice more in 10 minutes (9’ and 18’).

Less than 20 minutes had elapsed, and Wangaratta was up 3-0, and the match had all the earmarks of a total blowout.

Ella Antonello got in on the action, slotting two absolute worldies into the top corner of the goal in the 25th and 40th minutes.

With an insurmountable lead at the half, players were shuffled around to gain exposure to new positions, with Wanderers never really threatening to come back into it.

Coach Kristy Mellor said while they had a younger and more mobile side, she was proud of her girls for sticking to the plan and executing perfectly.

“What I really liked was sometimes when you play a team that’s not as structured, it can break down your structure and you don’t know what you’re doing and you can be a bit messy, but that wasn’t what it was like,” she said.

“The wings stayed wide, some beautiful crosses in, and I think the first two goals came from beautiful crosses from the wing.

“Our goalie would come out and meet the balls, but I’m not sure they had many shots.

“Our midfield is incredibly strong this year, we’ve got five really good midfielders I can swap into those positions, so even when I take off some of the more experienced people to rest, I’m still putting in some good midfielders.

“That’s where the game was won, really – from there, there were some beautiful balls played out wide, we brought it down and attacked right from the start.”

Mellor said her team was flying, sitting five points clear on top of the division two table, with some absolute guns leading the way.

“Bronte Robinson was fantastic on the wing, she put some beautiful crosses across which we scored from,” she said.

“Kat Carmody, my co-coach, she was just beautiful in the midfield.

“Because she’s such an experienced player and coach, I would put two inexperienced players in the middle and she would teach them how to play midfield by her positioning and her communication.

“Ella Antonello scored two absolutely cracking goals, really long-range shots.

“The first one was 30-40 yards out, top bin, and the second one was from an angle on the wing, it went right in the top corner on the other side, just beautiful.

“It was her first or second game back this year, she’s had some health issues, so it’s nice to see her scoring and lifting her confidence.”

The as-yet undefeated Lady Devils face a fortnight of challenges, with their next opponents, Wodonga Heart and Albury Hotspurs, sitting in the top four of the league.