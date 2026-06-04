A grade

The Wangaratta Rangers A Grade produced a dominant all-round performance on Sunday, defeating Albury Bears Gold 8–2 at Targoora Park, built off a commanding display from pitcher Tanner Godenzi.

Godenzi was electric on the mound, striking out 10 batters across five and two-thirds innings while allowing just four hits and two runs.

The Rangers’ ace consistently overpowered the Bears lineup, helping Wangaratta control the contest from the opening inning.

The Rangers wasted no time applying pressure, capitalising on a pair of Albury errors in the first inning to take an early 2–0 lead.

Their aggressive baserunning and disciplined approach at the plate set the tone for the afternoon.

Wangaratta extended the margin in the second inning with a productive offensive burst.

Motoki Sato lined a single into left field to score a run, before Tetsuya Kamiyama and Josh Wells each drove in runs to push the Rangers ahead 5–0.

The Rangers continued to pressure Albury with patience at the plate, drawing nine walks and stealing seven bases.

Sato and Trent Watkinson each swiped multiple bases as Wangaratta repeatedly disrupted the Bears defence.

Josh Wells provided key production with three RBIs, while Kamiyama and Sato contributed timely hits.

Nathan Pool also played a valuable role out of the bullpen to help close out the win.

Albury’s main response came in the fifth when Adam Rosser delivered a two-run double, but Godenzi limited further damage before Pool shut the door late.

Defensively, the Rangers were sharp throughout and backed their pitchers with clean plays across the diamond.

The win continues Wangaratta’s strong form, highlighted by pitching depth, aggressive baserunning and timely hitting.

B grade Black

Rangers Black defeated Albury Bears Gold 8–5 at Targoora Park after an explosive start set up the win.

Albury struck first, but Wangaratta responded with a five-run bottom of the first to seize control.

Brendon French delivered the key hit with a two-RBI single to centre field, sparking the rally.

The Rangers extended the lead to 7–1 in the second when Paul Maiden produced a clutch RBI single.

Starting pitcher Heath French worked four innings with five strikeouts, with all five runs against him unearned due to defensive errors.

Brendon French closed the game with a composed relief inning.

Maiden led offensively, going two-for-two, while Brendon French added two RBIs and three walks.

Wangaratta’s speed was also decisive, stealing nine bases, with Maiden, Josh Wells and Stephen Johnstone all multiple base stealers.

The Rangers added insurance in the fifth to secure the win.

B grade Orange

Rangers Orange produced a dramatic 8–7 walk-off win over Albury Bears Green after overcoming a 5–0 deficit.

Chris Tracy delivered the decisive hit in the sixth, allowing Alex Williams to score the winning run after an outfield error.

Albury built its lead early, but Wangaratta responded with a four-run fourth inning.

Makayla ‘KK’ Pool and Tanner Godenzi sparked the rally with key RBI hits, with Godenzi also scoring on aggressive baserunning as Orange briefly led 7–6.

Albury tied the game in the fifth, setting up the finish.

Godenzi finished with two hits, two RBIs and multiple stolen bases, while Chris Ponting also drove in two runs.

Darcy Sanders and Williams combined on the mound to steady the game late.

C grade

Rangers Orange defeated Rangers Black 10–1, powered by a dominant performance from Alex Correll.

Correll drove in four runs from three hits, including a two-run double in a decisive six-run third inning.

Taylor Jones was strong on the mound, allowing one run over four innings with four strikeouts, while Orange also played error-free defence.

The third inning proved decisive, with Correll joined by Jack Dean and others as Orange capitalised on mistakes and extended the lead beyond reach.

Rangers Orange also stole 16 bases in a dominant display of speed.

For Black, Oscar Maiden contributed on the mound and at the plate, while Riley Coyne and Ryan Brockwell added offensive contributions in a competitive effort.

Under 15

Wangaratta Rangers U15s produced a dominant 7–1 win over Wodonga Warriors at Targoora Park, built on a fast start and strong pitching.

The Rangers exploded for five runs in the opening inning, with Kazu Anderson-Ohata driving a two-run single, Zac Williamson adding an RBI single, and Ryder Penney contributing an RBI groundout to set the tone early.

Wangaratta extended their lead in the third when Anderson-Ohata hit a triple and later scored on a passed ball to push the margin to 7–1.

Anderson-Ohata starred on both sides of the game, striking out eight batters over three innings while allowing just one hit and one unearned run - he also went two-for-two at the plate with three RBIs. Charlie Smedley closed out the game with a scoreless relief inning, striking out two.

The Rangers were relentless on the bases, stealing 14 bags as Anderson-Ohata, Braxton Patton, Hinston Lai, Smedley and Hayden Kiker all applied constant pressure.

Under 12

Wangaratta’s under 12 sides both had difficult results but showed strong effort throughout.

U12 Orange fell 32–14 to Albury Bears Gold, while U12 Black went down 28–18 to Wodonga in high-scoring contests.

Despite the results, there were highlights: Oliver Kiker (Black) hit a strong outfield double, while Lily Britton (Orange) took a standout defensive catch.

Junior Players of the Game were Hinston Lai (Black) and Theo Meredith (Orange) for their strong all-round efforts.