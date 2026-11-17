Ovens and Murray weekend pennant – round 6 A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 bounced back from the previous week’s close loss with a resounding win at home against Myrtleford on Saturday. After an even start across the board, Wang put the foot down through the middle stages to open up an unassailable lead. Mark Allan, Trevor Selwood, Greg McDonald and Leon Quartermain were simply unstoppable as they allowed their opponents just two shots to win 29-2, while Adrian Pantling, Laurie McDonald, Dave Allan and Brian Challman came back from an eight-shot deficit to careen away with a 28-16 win. Maurie Braden, Rho Smith, Barb McDonald and Darryl Coventry broke a 17-all deadlock with three shots on the last end to win 20-17, but Tim Cromie’s rink dropped a three on their last end to go down by one, 18-19. The 40-shot win put Wang back into second place with an away game at Lavington next Saturday to complete the halfway mark of the season. Final scores: Wangaratta 16pts 94 shots def Myrtleford 2pts 54 shots. A4: Wangaratta Hourigan’s Butchery A4 cemented a place in the top four after a close away win at Rutherglen on Saturday. Terry Corrigan, Graeme Smith, Norm Bussell and Tyson Chivers paved the way for the visitors with a big 38-12 win, while Ken Essenhigh, Jan Morton, Rob Worthington and Trent McDonald were made to work a lot harder for their win, 20-18. Peter Selwood’s rink went down (20-27) as did Terry Johnson’s rink (11-30). Final scores: Wangaratta 14pts 90 shots def Rutherglen 4pts 87 shots. Wang will host Mansfield next week. A5: Wang Luminosity A5 had a big win on the road at Club Corowa at Wang on Saturday. Nev Jones, Neil Jensen, Klaus Kazenwadel and Bruce Desmond had another strong win 21-13, while Ron McAuliffe, Keith Izard, Graeme Norman and Gayle King Mackow also won comfortably, 22-12. Gary King, Wayne Gale, Chris Bell and Ryan Mullavey made it a clean sweep for the visitors to win their game, 22-16. Final scores: Wangaratta 14pts 65 shots def Club Corowa 0pts 41 shots Wang will host fellow locals Milawa next week. B5: Wang WinSec B5 had a bye this week and will face Howlong away next week.