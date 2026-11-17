It was far from optimal conditions on Saturday, but the tenacious tennis players at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club dodged the raindrops and managed to get the round in. The wet morning and midday shower threatened to cancel play, but the sun shone through just when it needed to. John Brunner didn’t seem to mind the damp conditions, taking section one with a commanding 24-8 result, ahead of Mark Brown (16-18) and Matt Curran (16-18). Mario Pane managed a reasonable 14-23, while Ryan Patterson’s 12-20 was below his normal lofty heights. Mandy Allen reigned supreme in section two with 22-12, beating out Mick Cavallin (19-16), while Barry Sullivan came in with a balanced 17-17. Dave Postlethwaite (15-21) and Kevin Callahan (13-20) brought up the rear. In section three, Andrew Lindner came up with the goods with his 24-11, while Brian Scobie (19-18) and Frank Harris (16-20) battled it out for second. Not too far behind was John Mansfield on 15-20, and Thomas McDonald on 13-20. Section four saw Mason Scholes come home with a wet sail with his 22-15, comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack. There wasn’t much separating Scholes from Jason Tan (19-16), Michael Falkenberg (18-17) and Colin Mackay (18-21), while Andrew Cope trailed behind with his 15-21. Section five was by far the closest and most hotly contested, with just four games separating first from last. Greg Renner came out on top with 23-20, beating out Maree Sullivan and Tom Gerrish on 22-21, while Pat Flynn came in with 19-24. In section six, Andrew Lindsay (22-13) had enough in the tank to cover Alan Busk (21-12) while Mark Gorman was the median with his 16-15. Terry Flynn came in with 14-18, while Zac Williamson managed 9-24. Section seven saw Sue Hardie come out on top with 20-13, narrowly edging out Max McAuliffe (20-17), while Peter Curran (19-16), Des Steele (18-18), and Tom Wilkinson enjoyed varying levels of success. Finally in section eight, it was Russel O’Brien leading the pack with his 21-11, with Tony Clarebrough (18-13) and Alex Scholes (15-15) rounding out the podium. Cam Vincent (14-19) and Sue Piper (10-20) finished up the competition. Participants will be hoping for clear skies this Saturday, but the long-range forecast isn’t looking kind. Results Section: 1 - John Brunner 24-8, Mark Brown 20-17, Matt Curran 16-18, Mario Pane 14-23, Ryan Patterson 12-20. Section: 2 - Mandy Allen 22-12, Mick Cavallin 19-16, Barry Sullivan 17-17, Dave Postlethwaite 15-21, Kevin Callahan 13-20. Section: 3 - Andrew Lindner 24-11, Brian Scobie 19-17, Frank Harris 16-20, John Mansfield 15-20, Thomas McDonald 13-20. Section: 4 - Mason Scholes 22-15, Jason Tan 19-16, Michael Falkenberg 18-17, Colin Mackay 18-21, Andrew Cope 15-21. Section: 5 - Greg Renner 23-20, Maree Sullivan 22-21, Tom Gerrish 22-21, Pat Flynn 19-24. Section: 6 - Andrew Lindsay 22-13, Alan Busk 21-12, Mark Gorman 16-15, Terry Flynn 14-18, Zac Williamson 9-24. Section: 7 - Sue Hardie 20-13, Max McAuliffe 20-17, Peter Curran 19-16, Des Steele 18-18, Tom Wilkinson 11-24. Section: 8 - Russel O'Brien 21-11, Tony Clarebrough 18-13, Alex Scholes 15-15, Cam Vincent 14-19, Sue Piper 10-20.