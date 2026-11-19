Warriors Women are looking forward to the third double-header on the trot when they take on Shepparton Gators on Saturday and Seymour Blasters on Sunday as the competition speeds to finals. It's the penultimate round for the competition with Warriors facing the might of Albury Cougars in the final round of the home and away fixture, a home game at Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday 26 November. For coach Julie Richardson the goal will be to continue building on the foundations already laid this season for the women who have returned to the CBL competition after an extended absence. "As Chaye Crimmins said after last weekend's games, playing four quarters is important in any sport and this is something we need to be able to do," Richardson said. "Defensive pressure and maintaining it will be the push from me during the game. "I asked the girls this week to get more shooting in, our accuracy is at a low percentage compared to the top teams and if we really want to be competitive, this is a big thing to be working on over the next few weeks and into the new year." The experienced Crimmins is in charge of training this week due to Richardson away due to a work commitment. Crimmins said post game earlier this week the young squad had what it takes to compete in the competition, if they attacked with purpose when in possession, and lifted their defensive pressure when the opposition had control. "I am sure Chaye will have them on their toes ready for the weekend," Richardson said. "Zara [Berry] is the only one expected to be missing this weekend due to family commitments on Saturday but should be good for the Sunday encounter. "It's that time of year when families try to fit everyone in with Christmas gatherings." Seymour Blasters on Sunday at home shapes up as a more even contest, and if the Warriors go down on the Saturday night against Gators, it would be the team's best, if not final, chance of scoring a win for the season with Albury Cougars the Warriors' last opponent for 2026. "Seymour will come out confident from looking at our past scores in comparing their own," Richardson said. "They have a couple of young ones who can penetrate the paint and shoot, so our defence will again need to impress. "For us, at the moment, we have a full team so hopefully we can put it all together and get a win." The likelihood of the Warriors fielding their strongest team for the season should excite followers, especially for the home game on Sunday at WASAC, and a vocal home crowd cheering them on could be just the leg up the team needs to fulfil its quest for a victory.