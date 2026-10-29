Another victory for Jimmy Thunder

Jimmy Thunder will add more gold to his collection after winning at the I Complete Natural Victorian State Titles on Sunday 4 October. A familiar name to the UFA Boxing community, James 'Jimmy' Parkes took out first place in the men’s physically challenged category, continuing his three-time winning streak. “It’s unreal,” he said. “There is something very special about being up on stage, knowing what you’ve done, especially with how much you’ve sacrificed to get there.” Indeed, Jimmy has overcome plenty of obstacles on his journey to winning state bodybuilding titles. When he initially lost 54kg, he and his trainer Greg Foster, UFA Boxing founder, looked at possible lines of specialty Jimmy could pursue. A stroke when he was younger ruled him out of boxing, so bodybuilding became his new vocation. "With bodybuilding, it's the discipline involved and seeing the results pay off over time... that's something I really love," Jimmy said. "It's something I can't really describe other than that it's seeing the results of putting in the hard work." Greg observed over the years that Jimmy has grown to embrace the challenge of it all. "I'm hugely proud of him," he said. "He's been presented with challenges where I think he feels he can't do certain things, whether it’s an exercise, the technique… a certain weight. "When he proves to himself that he can actually learn new things or get stronger... I think that part is very rewarding for him.” Evidently, Jimmy has been well-equipped - mentally and physically - for success on the state stage, and such success only drives his motivation. “Knowing that I’ve accomplished this and I can keep being able to accomplishing this… I can inspire others to make their own goals,” he said. Jimmy has built himself a strong support network over the years. But his late father is a particularly strong presence in his perseverance, and before each competition, Jimmy dedicates his performance to his dad. “I think that’s a big part for him… he feels like his dad’s watching and proud," Greg said. “And when things are tough, that’s what I remind him about, and it helps us keep on climbing.” There are still many chapters ahead of Jimmy, and his next point of action is to head to the AusFitness Expo in Melbourne in April 2027.