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Another victory for Jimmy Thunder

<p>IN HIS ELEMENT: James \\'Jimmy\\' Parkes performs a \\'most muscular\\' pose at I Complete Natural\\'s Victorian State Titles. PHOTOS: FITFAM - Fitness Content Agency</p>\\n
<p>IN HIS ELEMENT: James \\'Jimmy\\' Parkes performs a \\'most muscular\\' pose at I Complete Natural\\'s Victorian State Titles. PHOTOS: FITFAM - Fitness Content Agency</p>\\n

IN HIS ELEMENT: James 'Jimmy' Parkes performs a 'most muscular' pose at I Complete Natural's Victorian State Titles. PHOTOS: FITFAM - Fitness Content Agency

Local bodybuilder reflects on his recent win at a state bodybuilding championship.
Grace Fredsberg
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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