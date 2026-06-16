Goorambat took another step towards being considered a strong finals contender after knocking off Greta in a high-pressure showdown at the Bat Cave on Saturday.

The gap between the fifth-placed Bats and the fourth-placed Blues now sits at just two points, following Goorambat’s 34-25 win.

It’s Greta’s lowest total of the season to date.

The match was always going to be a relatively low-scoring affair, such was the quality of netball on display.

Goorambat coach Olivia Ryan said her side carried out the game plan exactly as they needed to.

“We executed perfectly which just allowed us to give our goalers every opportunity to score,” she said.

“We started really strong, taking a two or three goal lead at quarter time, which isn't unusual for us to start strong against those top four sides.

“Greta then really showed us they came to play and took a one-goal lead at half-time.

“We just got caught stepping away and stopping our drives because of their very impressive pressure and physicality, so at half-time we focused a lot on possession and coming forward to the ball.

“We backed our defence to provide the turnovers we needed and we adjusted our attack to play a short game with no long passes for the second half.

“We've been having some bad last quarter performances so going into the final term up, we really switched our focus from defensive pressure to keeping possession.

“There was no expectation to hit the scoreboard - the final score shows a very low scoring game but our focus was on keeping possession and letting Greta make the unforced errors.”

In other games, Whorouly handed North Wangaratta a 34-goal hammering, 45-11, to maintain their status as the only unbeaten team in the A grade competition.

Despite rainy conditions and poor light at North Wangaratta, the Lions were able to dominate possession and court position.

Bright and King Valley played out a thriller up at Pioneer Park, with Bright defending their home court well in the 38-31 win.

Elsewhere, Milawa defeated Moyhu 47-25, and Tarrawingee destroyed Benalla All Blacks 66-23.