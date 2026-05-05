The weekend’s round six of Ovens and King A grade netball proved just how tight the competition is this season.

Greta’s rise back up to the top of the A grade ladder took another step in the right direction at North Wangaratta, with the Blues registering their fourth straight win with a 43-31 result over the Hawks.

The Hawks’ well-documented improvement on last year was on display early, with the two sides unable to be split on the scoreboard at quarter time, all tied up 8-8 in a defensive masterclass from all on court.

However, Greta’s class started to shine through as the match wore on, pushing out to a five-goal lead at the half, but credit to North Wangaratta for keeping pace through the third quarter.

With just five goals in it at the final change, Greta surged, putting up 13 goals to six to run away with the four points.

Greta’s Kirsty Paul and Hannah Lockhart were strong in the midcourt, while North Wangaratta shooter Karlah Box and defender Amber Newton enjoyed brilliant games.

Elsewhere, Moyhu picked up their first win of the season with a 30-24 win over Bright.

The Hoppers surged out of the gates, taking a 12-4 lead at the first change of ends, and pushing the lead out to nine goals by the half.

The midcourters were linking up efficiently with their shooters, while the defenders were able to turn some important balls.

However, Bright started to shift momentum slightly, bringing the gap back to six at the final break.

Moyhu was able to wrestle control of the game back during the fourth quarter to secure the win, with Georgia Canning, Zara Hughes, and Grace Watson-Long doing the business across the court for the Hoppers.

The result brings the total of winless A grade teams to just two, North Wangaratta and King Valley, with the Roos unable to get the job done over at Goorambat on Saturday.

The Bats’ defensive and midcourt structures stifled any King Valley movement, with Goorambat running out winners 36-24.

King Valley led early, but Goorambat fought their way back into the game.

While Goorambat was far from efficient under the post, with their best shooter Michele Button going at less than 65 per cent accuracy, the sheer volume of ball coming in and the Bat’s own defensive prowess was the deciding factor in the match.

For King Valley, shooter Jada Ryan was highly accurate, only missing three shots on goal, while Sally Keith and Stella Patterson fought hard all day.

Over at Tarrawingee, Whorouly extended their winning streak to six games after securing a 42-25 win over the Bulldogs.

After a relatively close opening term which saw the Lions lead by two goals, they pushed the margin out to eight in the second quarter, with their defensive structure turning the ball over effectively.

Tarra cut the margin to just five goals by three quarter time, but with momentum turning against them, Whorouly locked down their back end and fought hard, conceding just two goals in the final term to run out winners by 17 goals.

Goal keeper Laura Keighran played exceptionally well on the dangerous Kaylee Allan, keeping one of the best shooters in the league to just 15 goals for the match, while Whorouly’s attacking duo of Abbey Forrest (32 goals) and Katie Ivone (10 goals) put the shot through more often than not.

Finally, Bonnie Doon handed Milawa a 14-goal loss, 55-41 out at Milawa.

A seven-goal lead at quarter time was never brought in as the reigning premiers flexed their muscles across the court.

Sarah Matthews-Vincent was strong in goal keeper for the Demons, while Bonnie Doon’s Erin Brond had a standout performance in goal defence.