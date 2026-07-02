Pickleball player Molly Booth headlined a Wangaratta medal haul at the HBD Sneaky Cat Tournament in Thurgoona last weekend.

Booth claimed two gold medals and a silver to lead a contingent of five Wangaratta players, all of whom returned home with medals.

Almost 100 players from North East Victoria, southern New South Wales, Melbourne and the ACT contested the three-day tournament, which celebrated the first anniversary of Sneaky Cat opening its doors.

Booth narrowly missed completing the coveted "triple crown" of singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles.

She won gold in the 35+ Women's Skinny Singles (<3.5 DUPR) and Mixed Doubles (3.0–3.49 DUPR) alongside partner Dameon Holmes, before settling for silver with Jodie Ramage in the women's doubles (3.0–3.49 DUPR).

Holmes also collected a bronze medal in the 19+ Men's Doubles (3.0–3.49 DUPR) with partner Noel Boyd, while teenager Amelie Booth finished runner up in the junior doubles with partner Zander Wiencke.