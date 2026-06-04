The Bourke and Michelini families have teamed up to fundraise for FightMND for a third year, supporting its mission to find effective treatments and eventually a cure for MND (Motor Neurone Disease).

Vicki Bourke/Michelini lost her fight to MND in July 2025.

Kerri Michelini said every bit of support is welcome and encouraged donations from those who can afford it.

"We would truly appreciate it if you could help by fundraising alongside us or donating to our page," she said.

"[Donating] only takes a minute and any money you can give will go a long way to helping us reach our target and continue funding valuable MND research."

In addition, the team is raising funds for Daniher's Drive this October, aiming to raise $5000.

Participating for the first time, Kerri said the team is looking forward to taking part in the drive's first interstate route, travelling through South Australia to raise awareness and funds to continue the fight against MND.

Kerri extended her thanks to the Milawa and Tarrawingee football and netball clubs for their support with a fundraising game on 9 May, which helped contribute to more than $5000 already raised.

"Our family has been overwhelmed and feeling very grateful to everyone who has purchased, donated and supported our 2026 MND fundraiser," she said.

"We’d like to thank all those who have supported MND fundraisers in their local communities."

If you would like to get behind the cause, visit https://support.fightmnd.org.au/fundraisers/vbsmob

To purchase MND merchandise or raffle tickets please contact Kerri Michelini on 0455 504 407.