Bowls club ladies day a success

Wangaratta Bowls Club's ladies day last Friday attracted strong interest, with 24 participants attending the come-and-try event. Organiser Di Worthington said the day also resulted in five new members being signed up, adding to the success. The club is now planning to hold sessions over the next three Fridays, 18 and 25 September and 2 October from 10am at the Park Lane greens. Qualified coach Maurie Braden will be on-hand to offer advice to new bowlers, and the sessions will start with a social cuppa. There is a $5 green fee for each morning. For more information, contact Di Worthington on 0400 213 142.