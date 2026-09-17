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Bowls club ladies day a success

<p>JOIN US: Di Worthington and Sue Bull are among the women who enjoy being part of the Wangaratta Bowls Club, and they encourage others to come along and sample the atmosphere over the next three Fridays. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>JOIN US: Di Worthington and Sue Bull are among the women who enjoy being part of the Wangaratta Bowls Club, and they encourage others to come along and sample the atmosphere over the next three Fridays. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

JOIN US: Di Worthington and Sue Bull are among the women who enjoy being part of the Wangaratta Bowls Club, and they encourage others to come along and sample the atmosphere over the next three Fridays. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Call for ladies to give bowls a go.
Simone Kerwin
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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