The top of the ladder is tight, but Tarrawingee is matching it with the frontrunners.

After nine rounds of competition, the Bulldogs sit fourth on the A grade netball ladder, with just six points separating second from fifth.

While Whorouly are the out-and-out pack leaders, the rest of the current finalists could beat anyone on their day, with Greta, Bonnie Doon, Tarrawingee, and Goorambat rounding out the five.

After their loss to the Lions in round six, Tarrawingee has been on a tear, stringing together three wins on the trot.

Despite some adversity, Bulldogs A grade coach Tig White said the side was tracking well.

“The season is going by so fast,” she said.

“So far, we’ve been moving along pretty well, a couple of loses and a few wins has made it an even season for us.

“The normal midseason issue of injuries and illness within the squad has struck us at the moment, so we are shuffling positions a bit more than usual at the seasons’ halfway point, but we are also lucky to have the depth within the team to do that.

“Everyone is willing and able to give any position a crack, and that is a reflection of how well rounded and versatile the team is.”

The Bulldogs face a tough challenge this weekend when they take on renaissance side Greta on a foreign court, with the Blues currently second on the ladder.

With half a season left to play, White said executing on the one percenters against the best teams is paramount.

“The top half of the ladder is tight, there are some great teams amongst the league,” she said.

“Holding our spot will a big focus going forward, no team can be underestimated as everyone seems to be improving as the season goes on.

“For us to see the same improvement, minimising little errors is where we need to start.

“Greta this weekend will be a good challenge for us - we just need to focus on playing our best rather than trying to counteract their game.

“If each of our players can play their own position well, then it should be good close game.

The weekend marks the start of a new chapter for White, who played her 200th game last weekend, and shows no lack of intent to keep racking up the games.

“Hitting the 200 was great, I started back in 2009, so it’s been a long time in the making,” White said.

“Some of the girls on the team I have played a majority of those 200 games with, so it was a nice milestone to celebrate.

“I’d like to keep playing as long as the body holds up, but I’m also really excited to see the younger players that we have developing through the squad have a go.”

Tarrawingee takes on Greta at the Hansonville Recreation Reserve this Saturday 30 May, with the A grade clash from 2.30pm.

In other matches this weekend, Bright takes on North Wangaratta, Benalla is at home to the Bombers, Milawa heads up to King Valley, and Whorouly will be looking to clean sweep the first half of the year when they face Moyhu at the Den.