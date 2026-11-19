The rise of Wangaratta’s men into the upper echelons of the local Country Basketball League standings has been nothing short of inspiring, but their matchup this weekend will be a true metric of their championship aspirations. After losing their first two matches the Warriors have won five on the trot – many of them in physically demanding double headers – to sit fourth on the ladder with two rounds left in the season. Coach Adam Maher said the young side was developing rapidly – in fact, their youth was a major reason they were able to put up consistently strong results in the highly compressed CBL schedule. “It doesn’t seem to be affecting us much at all actually,” he said. “I guess that’s the little bit of youth we can grab, we’re quite a youthful side. “Sam [Maher] is probably the oldest player there at 22, so he’s not that old. “I think that’s probably one of our positives, we’ve got that youthfulness on our side and we don’t seem to be carrying any injuries, realistically.” The Warriors are currently above the line for the postseason, two games clear of Myrtleford and Wodonga, and will need to win two of their last three matches to guarantee a place in finals. Maher said the rapid rise into contention was exciting, but he urged his charges to keep a lid on it, at least for a month. “I’ll be honest, I probably never expected we’d be in this position – we were obviously off to a rocky start with Echuca and Wodonga at the start, but I feel if we replayed those two games now with where we’re at, we’d be in a much different situation,” he said. “Without a doubt, we’ve still got to do some work on our shooting percentage, on our finishing. “I will say we’re controlling the boards, that’s a big thing we take out every week – our rebound stats are really great, and that’s from all players, they all seem to be getting in there and getting some good rebound stats, and that’s a big thing we work on as well, it’s a good part of our gameplan to dominate the boards on offense and defence. “We’re really happy, and I think it’s a little bit of a driver – my son asked me when the last time Wangaratta made the CBL finals or won it, and we haven’t. “That will drive them a little bit to do the best they can. “My expectation isn’t they have to win it to be a good side, my expectations are we do the best we possibly can, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment.” Their match this Sunday from 2pm at the WSAC pits the fast-rising Warriors against the experienced and resolute might of Seymour Blasters. The Blasters are reigning champions and currently sit second overall, and will be a tough opponent to control on the court. “This will be a real test of where we’re at,” Maher said. “Seymour will be a great side, they’ve got a great coach in Craig Hockley and they’ve got some players who have played this league at a high level, and at higher levels, been at the top of this league for a long, long time. “Experience is going to be their advantage on this one, but hopefully we can keep that same composure that we’ve been playing with, and flow that through. “One game at a time, but we’re certainly looking okay at this stage. “We’ve just got to keep going, keep it real, keep it grounded, and just keep doing what we’re doing.”