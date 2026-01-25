Despite temperatures soaring to 37C on Saturday, just shy of the cut-off point to force runners from the track, the 2026 Rural City of Wangaratta Sports Carnival went ahead without any holdups.

Wangaratta Sports Club president Anna Pasquali said the event was another outstanding success with a strong turnout of runners, axemen and spectators on the day.

"The feedback I received from runners, officials and spectators indicated everyone was really happy with how it went, despite the weather," Pasquali said.

"Even though we couldn't access the grandstand due to the renovation work, spectators found plenty of shade around the ground and once the sun went down for the evening program the conditions were just perfect for the runners and spectators alike.

"The highlight was of course Shauna [Herbst] taking the Women's Gift; a local who also happens to work at one of our major sponsors, Browns, which was wonderful.

"Her performance was rock solid; she placed second in the Bay Sheffield in Adelaide which is virtually the equivalent of the Stawell Gift, and the same at Maryborough, so she's been placing regularly.

"She had a bit of time off and did some power work through January and produced three fantastic runs on Saturday.

"We were so happy for her.

"It was also incredible to see another local, Dean Balfour, win the David Battin Electrical Under 18 120M Mixed final.

"And the emotion the men's gift winner Tom Perry showed at the presentation really highlighted how important Wangaratta is to these athletes."

But you didn't have to win a gift to realise a long held dream in running as Tim Rosen from East Bentleigh pointed out.

Rosen won the McDonalds Wangaratta 120m Masters final and displayed incredible elation accepting his trophy.

"I just the love the entire masters crew," he said.

"I won my first novice in 2012 in my early 20s and I'm still doing the sport I love; it's my life.

"Thanks to everyone at East Bentleigh, and I want to say the Wangaratta track is amazing, it's always dry and fast.

"I'll be coming back here for years to come."

Pasquali said some runners did pull out of some events due to the weather, with a number deciding to reduce the number of events they competed in on the day, and others simply staying away because of the heat.

But most events had healthy competitor numbers and the community support through the gate was exceptional.

"With a gold coin donation entry we raised over $1000 which shows just how supportive our wonderful community is," Pasquali said.

"To see so many of the sponsors turn up one the day and present their awards was also fantastic.

"I just want to thank everyone for their support, the spectators, businesses who get behind us and the volunteers, they all enable the carnival to happen each year.

"I will be back for sure in 2026 to do it all again."