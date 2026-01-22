The biggest day on the local athletics calendar is finally here, with the Wangaratta Sports Carnival set to take over the Wangaratta Showgrounds this Saturday for a festival of sporting prowess.

The action starts from 10.30am tomorrow, with the woodchopping set to entertain the crowds ahead of the athletics schedule at 2.30pm.

With the temperature forecast at a scorching but manageable 37 degrees, the only thing hotter than conditions will be the scintillating athletics on display.

Wangaratta Sports Club president Anna Pasquali said they were ready for a bumper day on Saturday.

“The forecast is down to 37 [degrees] so we should be all guns blazing for a 2.30pm start – the heat policy kicks in at 38, so we’ve just snuck under the heat policy guidelines, thank goodness,” she said.

“We’ve got 612 entries, 272 athletes and about 50 Little Athletics kids running in their races.

“I think part of the reason entries are up is the Albury country champs are this weekend.

“There’s a crew from Ballarat who don’t normally come and they’re coming – they’re running with us on Saturday and then at the country champs on Sunday and Monday.

“I think the country champs has actually worked to our advantage rather than disadvantage, we’ve attracted more athletes to the North East as a result.”

With a full schedule of athletics on the cards all day, it all builds up to the running of the Rural City 0f Wangaratta Men’s Gift and Into Our Hands Women’s Gift finals, currently set for 9.05pm (women’s) and 9.15pm (men’s).

Some of the best runners going around will be primed to go as deep as possible in the bracket, and there’s some local talent to keep an eye on as well.

“In the women’s Gift, we’ve got 52 entries, we’ve got Shauna [Herbst], our local running in that, and the other local running in that is Andrea Hearne,” Pasquali said.

“There’s a Melbourne girl called Clea Clifford who’s a real chance to win that as well.

“In the men’s 120 Gift we’ve got 73 entries – Paul Hughes, who’s the secretary on our committee, is running in that, he’s the local flying the flag there.

“The three names I’ve got for the men’s Gift are Ryan Ilett, Brendan Matthews and Brodie Smith - they’ve all performed well in the Maryborough Gift and Rye Gift, the two recent Gifts in January.”

Away from the track, there’s still plenty to keep the crowd satisfied, with a full canteen and live music set to entertain onlookers.

The Wangaratta Sports Carnival is seen as a pinnacle of competitive running in the North East, and this edition is set to continue the trend.

Victorian Athletics League executive officer Colin Lane said premier events like the Wangaratta Sports Carnival was helping grow the sport of competitive running in the region.

“Wangaratta remains one of the prime events on the VAL calendar, with the Wangaratta sash a prized one, due to the rich history surrounding the event, dating back over 100 years,” he said.

“Our under 14 and under 18 registrations have grown significantly, which bodes well for the future of pro running in Victoria.

“The VAL is keeping an eye on the weather forecast and fire activity, and are mindful of the possibility of potential air quality issues also.

“Any changes to the event program that need to be made for safety reasons will, as far as possible, be communicated prior to the day of the event.”

The 2026 Wangaratta Sports Carnival is this Saturday, 24 January, with woodchopping from 10.30am and athletics from 2.30pm - gates open from 9am, with free entry with a gold coin donation.

Schedule of events – athletics

2.30pm – 70m Open heats

3pm – 70m Restricted heats

3.20pm – 120m U/14 Mixed heats

3.29pm – 120m U/18 Mixed heats

3.52pm – 70m Open semi-finals

4.03pm – Little Athletics 70m U/6-8 Mixed heats

4.09pm - Little Athletics 100m Girls heats

4.15pm – Little Athletics 100m Boys heats

4.21pm – Little Athletics 70m final

4.24pm – Little Athletics 100m Girls finals

4.27pm – Little Athletics 100m Boys finals

Little Athletics presentations

4.35pm – 70m Restricted final

4.38pm – 70m Open final

70m presentations

4.48pm – 800m Open heats

5.07pm – 120m U/14 Mixed final

5.10pm – 120m U/18 Mixed final

120m presentations

5.20pm – Official Welcome

5.30pm – 120m Masters heats

5.48pm – 120m Women’s Gift heats

6.09pm – 120m Men’s Gift heats

6.44pm – 800m 45+ final and presentation

6.52pm – 800m Open final and presentation

7pm – Little Athletics 400m Girls final

7.04pm – Little Athletics 400m Boys final

Little Athletics 400m presentations

7.12pm – 120m Masters final and presentation

7.20pm – 120m Women’s Gift semi-finals

7.26pm – 120m Men’s Gift semi-finals

7.37pm – 400m Restricted heats

7.49pm – 300m Masters heats

8.09pm – 300m Women’s heats

8.29pm – 400m Open heats

8.47pm – 400m Restricted final and presentation

8.55pm – 1600m Open final and presentation

9.05pm – 120m Women’s Gift final and presentation

9.15pm – 120m Men’s Gift final and presentation

9.25pm – 300m Masters final and presentation

9.33pm – 300m Women’s final and presentation

9.40pm – 400m Open final and presentation