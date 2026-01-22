It’s been almost a year since Jamie Law swung his axe towards first place in the Wangaratta Sports Carnival's sponsors event.

The Wangaratta Saw and Lawnmower owner is eager to maintain his newfound winning streak as he gears up to contest this year's event on Saturday, 24 January.

“There was only three of us that competed last year,” he said, referring to Dave James (North East Fasteners) and Chris Backas (Backas Earthmoving).

“I’m carrying a bit of an ankle injury, so I know there’s a target on my back.

“Winning over [the competitors] last year, they’ll be out to win and take the title away.

The competitive rivalry between him and his opponents is expected to fire up as well, with the stakes even higher for Law as he heads in looking to defend his reigning title.

“We were at each other’s throats last year, so they’ll be looking to back it up," he said,

“They’re going to have to step up if they want to take the title away."

Competition aside, Law commended the club’s efforts in expanding interest in the sport and has enjoyed seeing businesses backing the event.

“Trying to attract younger members is a bit difficult, but hopefully what we’re going to do with these sponsors cuts is show that any mug can have a shot at it and that the club’s ready and willing to train,” he said.

“Hopefully, other sponsors have gotten on board and aren’t afraid to step up and have a crack as well.

“It’s definitely very physical, but everyone can have a go.”

Catch Law in axeman action this Saturday in the Sponsors Invitational Underhand event, kicking off at 10.30am.