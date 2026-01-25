It was an emotional Tom Perry who stood on the dais after taking out the Rural City of Wangaratta Men's Gift in a time of 12.333 ahead of Hayden Anderson (12.390) and Brodie Smith (12.393).

It broke a frustrating string of close finishes for the 23-year-old occupational therapist from Malvern who is part of the Team Fiedler stable.

"I haven't won a straight line sprint before," Perry said.

"I've come second a lot in the last four years, it's been a nightmare.

"Everyone tells me how good Wangaratta is and I agree."

He paid tribute to Team Fiedler for their part in his triumph.

"I'm in the best form of my life thanks to them," he said.

"People like Jack Lacey and Harry Kerr have really been pushing me.

"But I want to get faster.

"My next goal is Stawell."

It was Perry's second visit to Wangaratta and unlikely to be his last but there is still other business to finish this season, particularly at Easter time as he tries to emulate the feat of his late father Chris Perry.

Chris Perry was a legendary Australian athlete who won the 1982 Stawell Gift, and sadly passed away in 2012.

.