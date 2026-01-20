The always popular woodchop returns to the Wangaratta Sports Carnival on Saturday, 24 January in what promises to be a cracker of an event.

Among an action-packed Saturday afternoon program, the spectacular tree-climb will be one of the major attractions according to Fabian Harding from the North East Border Axeman's Association.

The crowd will collectively hold their breath as they watch the axemen literally climb up a standing pole, inserting boards into the pole at three levels using their axes to cut the insets, as was done traditionally years ago.

"Tree climbing really gets the crowd roaring, it's one of the most daring and exciting events around," Harding said.

"This year we will also see the return of the Magpies versus Rovers team event which is fitting considering the teams played off against each other in last year's Ovens and Murray grand final.

"We have some of the best axemen from around the country including Blake and Brad Myer coming as well as a host of North East axemen including Jarrod Williams from Barnawartha, Jason Kirley from Alexandra, Brendan Moncrieff from Greta, Wangaratta's own Joel Beattie and Bryce Willoughby.

"I understand Bryce is at his peak for this weekend after attending a training camp so he will definitely be one to watch."

This year's program also includes juniors with woodchop competitions for under 13 and under 18 to allow the youngsters to compete at their own level, and also a women's event.

"The sponsors event, where a representative from the sponsor will compete against other sponsors reps for a sash and bragging rights, also returns after its debut last year," Harding said.

"We train up the employees leading into the carnival so they can safely compete in the underhand.

"Last year's winner Jamie Law is back to defend his title, he's a Kiwi so he believes Kiwis are always going to beat the Aussies in any sport, from woodchop to rugby, so that will be worthwhile watching."

The woodchop action kicks off at 10.30am and should finish about 4pm with the main athletic competition scheduled to start at 2.30pm (depending on the weather) on the main showgrounds arena.

Wangaratta Magpies will be running a bar and the Wangaratta Aeromodellers will be hosting a barbecue.

"There will be plenty going on for the entire family and it's all for a gold coin donation entry, surely the best value of entertainment you can find anywhere this weekend."

Harding said the event's continued success is due to the tremendous support of volunteers and sponsors who not only provide the cash and prizes for the day but help out collecting the logs in the days leading up to the carnival, usually in the heat and on rough terrain.

"The support we get from local businesses, community groups, sporting clubs, is just fantastic," he said.

Woodchop program

From 10.30am on the river side of the showgrounds.

Barbecue and refreshments available for purchase

Entry by gold coin donation

Events

North East Fasteners 250mm Standing Block Handicap

R & R Quality Homes 300mm Underhand Handicap

Ron Harding Memorial 275mm Standing Block Championship

Backas Tree Felling Handicap

Margaret Harding Memorial 250mm Under 18 Underhand Handicap

B & K Harding Logging 275mm Novice Underhand Handicap

Matt Byrne 300mm Standing Block Handicap

Wangaratta Saw & Lawnmower Under 13 Junior Underhand Handicap

250mm Novice Standing Block Handicap

275mm Ladies Underhand Handicap

Sponsors Invitational Underhand

Wangaratta Toyota Magpies vs Rovers Teams Race