The senior aggregate tennis competition at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club continued on the weekend, with round 13 contested in slightly gloomy conditions down in Merriwa Park.

It was the last chance for the aggregate players to have a solid weekend hit before the Australian Day tournament coming up this weekend.

In section one, Matt Allen showed his class, taking top honours with his respectable 24-10.

He was well ahead of the rest of the pack, with Joe Allen (17-19), Mark Brown (17-20) and Ryan Patterson (17-20).

While he played better than his position in the section would suggest, Phil Peck would have to be content with his 15-21.

Section two saw Kevin Callahan narrowly outlast Ashley Weston to claim bragging rights at the top of the pile.

Callahan managed 23-14, beating out Weston’s 21-17.

The middle of the section was dominated by players breaking even, with Matt Curran (18-18) and Carmine Adamo (17-17) winning as many as they lost, while Dave Postlethwaite brought up the rear with his 12-24.

Brian Scobie snuck past the post to claim the win in section three with his 23-15, while Riley Minns was hot on his tail with his 22-13.

Andrew Cope went both ways, finishing with 17-17, while Thomas McDonald (14-21) and Frank Harris (14-24) weren’t too far behind.

In section four, Joel Eulenstein flew the flag with his 23-15.

Michelle Flynn (21-19) and Maree Sullivan (20-20) kept pace, while Mike Lairson (18-20) and Pat Flynn (16-24) fought hard.

Mark Gorman dominated section five with his 24-13, fittingly finishing five games ahead of second placed Noel Boyd on 19-18.

Michael Falkenberg wasn’t too far behind on 16-21, and neither was Alan Busk (15-22).

It was a closer battle in section six, which saw just two games separate first from third.

Peter Curran finished in front with 21-13, with Amy Lairson (20-17) and Greg Renner (19-17) well within the frame.

The rest of the section wasn’t miles behind either, with Cate Geard (16-20) and Simone Weston (14-23) performing well on the day.

Finally, in section seven, James Wilkinson won the day with his 23-15, ahead of Tony Clarebrough (21-17), Sue Piper (18-20) and John Shanley (14-24).

Results

Section: 1 - Matt Allen 24-10, Joe Allen 17-19, Mark Brown 17-20, Ryan Patterson 17-20, Phil Peck 15-21.

Section: 2 - Kevin Callahan 23-14, Ashley Weston 21-17, Matt Curran 18-18, Carmine Adamo 17-17, Dave Postlethwaite 12-24.

Section: 3 - Brian Scobie 23-15, Riley Minns 22-13, Andrew Cope 17-17, Thomas McDonald 14-21, Frank Harris 14-24.

Section: 4 - Joel Eulenstein 23-15, Michelle Flynn 21-19, Maree Sullivan 20-20, Mike Lairson 18-20, Pat Flynn 16-24.

Section: 5 - Mark Gorman 24-13, Noel Boyd 19-18, Michael Falkenberg 16-21, Alan Busk 15-22.

Section: 6 - Peter Curran 21-13, Amy Lairson 20-17, Greg Renner 19-17, Cate Geard 16-20, Simone Weston 14-23.

Section: 7 - James Wilkinson 23-15, Tony Clarebrough 21-17, Sue Piper 18-20, John Shanley 14-24.