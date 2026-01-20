With the 2026 winter baseball season fast approaching, the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Club is calling on local women and juniors to come and experience the sport first-hand.

The club will run three free come and try sessions for women and young players on 12, 19 and 26 February, starting at 5.30pm at Targoora Park.

The sessions are designed to give newcomers a welcoming and low-pressure introduction to baseball.

Preseason training will follow in early March, and the club is encouraging anyone interested, regardless of age, gender or experience, to get involved.

The Rangers compete in the North Eastern Baseball Association, with their winter season running from April to September.

After several years of steady growth, the club continues to prioritise developing its women’s and junior programs.

Rangers president Nathan Pool said the club is excited about the year ahead.

“Baseball offers something unique in the region, and the club is heading in the right direction,” he said.

“With a new tournament grade lighting upgrade happening this year, along with changeroom upgrades, we are keen for a big year both on and off the diamond.”

The club’s pathway has already produced standout achievements – 16-year-old Tanner Godenzi recently returned from Taiwan after representing Victoria in international competition, an accomplishment celebrated by both the club and the wider community.

Godenzi said the support of the Rangers remains at the heart of his baseball journey.

“Travelling overseas was incredible, but coming home to the club means everything,” he said.

“Even though I play in Melbourne over summer, I always look forward to being back in Wangaratta with my teammates.”

For many families, the come and try sessions provide their first exposure to the sport.

Local parent Elisha Patton Murray said her son joined the Rangers last season after attending the 2025 events.

“We honestly couldn’t be happier with how it went,” she said.

“From day one, everyone was so welcoming and encouraging, which made such a difference for him.

“He started out with no experience at all, but thanks to the coaches’ patience and dedication, we saw him improve week by week.

“Best of all, he found a real love for the game and for being part of a team.”

The Rangers field mixed under 12 and under 15 junior teams, along with a range of senior sides catering to everyone from beginners to highly competitive players.

The club is actively recruiting male and female players of all ages for the 2026 season.

All come and try sessions are free, with equipment supplied, and no prior experience required. Families, women and juniors are encouraged to come along, ask questions and see what baseball has to offer.

More information about dates, times and registration is available at www.wangarattarangers.com, or on the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Facebook page.