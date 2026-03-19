Ovens Valley United’s all-round superstar Geeth Alwis swept the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association’s senior presentation night on Sunday at the Wangaratta Turf Club.

Alwis claimed both batting and bowling average and aggregate gongs as well as both Cricketer of the Year awards in a sheer show of dominance in the A grade competition.

The only A grade awards Alwis didn’t get his hands on were the Golden Gloves, taken by Beechworth’s Brenton Surrey, and the T20 MVP nod, won by Wangaratta Magpies’ Tyler Nanson.

It’s the second consecutive year Alwis has cleaned up at presentation night.

The senior WDCA grand finals will be played this weekend across the region.

Full list of award winners

A grade

Batting Aggregate: Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 615 runs @ 61.50.

Batting Average: Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 615 runs @ 61.50.

Bowling Aggregate: Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 25 wickets @ 10.16.

Bowling Average: Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 25 wickets @ 10.16.

Golden Gloves: Brenton Surrey (Beechworth Wanderers) – 19 dismissals (13 catches, 6 stumpings).

Cricketer of the Year – Champion Player (PlayHQ Points): Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 1010 points.

Cricketer of the Year – Umpires’ Votes: Geeth Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 14 votes

T20 MVP Award: Tyler Nanson (Wangaratta Magpies) – 270 points.

A reserve

Batting Aggregate: Dean Shaw (Rovers United Bruck) – 448 runs @ 44.80.

Batting Average: Dean Shaw (Rovers United Bruck) – 448 runs @ 44.80.

Bowling Aggregate: Mitchell Purcell (Delatite) – 24 wickets @ 11.

Bowling Average: Mitchell Purcell (Delatite) – 24 wickets @ 11.

Golden Gloves: Connor Dennis (Rovers United Bruck) – 12 dismissals (11 catches, 1 stumping).

Cricketer of the Year – Champion Player (PlayHQ Points): Dean Shaw (Rovers United Bruck) – 573 points.

Cricketer of the Year – Umpires’ Votes: Mitchell Purcell (Delatite) – 13 votes.

T20 MVP Award: Mark Osborne (Benalla Bushrangers) – 234 points.

B grade

Batting Aggregate: Jeremy Ackroyd (Rovers United Bruck) – 403 runs @ 50.38.

Batting Average: Steven Pickering (Benalla Bushrangers) – 337 runs @ 67.40.

Bowling Aggregate: Henry Berriman (Merton) – 34 wickets @ 8.79.

Bowling Average: Dean Fitzpatrick (Beechworth) – 28 wickets @ 6.11.

Golden Gloves: Nathan de Vries (Milawa) – 11 dismissals (11 catches, 0 stumpings).

Cricketer of the Year – Champion Player (PlayHQ Points): Josh Harris (Ovens Valley United) – 852 points.

Cricketer of the Year – Umpires’ Votes: Josh Harris (Ovens Valley United) – 19 votes.

C grade

Batting Aggregate: Greg Hoysted (Benalla Bushrangers) – 496 runs @ 62.

Batting Average: Greg Hoysted (Benalla Bushrangers) – 496 runs @ 62.

Bowling Aggregate: Gary Browning (Yarrawonga Mulwala) – 32 wickets @ 6.97.

Bowling Average: Gary Browning (Yarrawonga Mulwala) – 32 wickets @ 6.97.

Golden Gloves: Dane Hansted (Greta) – 17 dismissals (11 catches, 6 stumpings).

Cricketer of the Year – Champion Player (PlayHQ Points): Greg Hoysted (Benalla Bushrangers) – 881 points.

Cricketer of the Year – Umpires’ Votes: Gary Browning (Yarrawonga Mulwala) and Greg Hoysted (Benalla Bushrangers) - 18 votes.

Most Promising Young Cricketer in either B or C grade: Andrew Fraser (Greta).

Best Under 12 A grade Player: Jed Marek (City Colts).

Life Member inductees: Andrea Belci, Andrew Briggs.

Club Volunteer of the Year: Thomas Chettleburgh (Ovens Valley United).

Umpire of the Year: Peter Sheehan.

WDCA Spirit of Cricket Team Award: Ovens Valley United B grade.