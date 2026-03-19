The last week of WDCA cricket is understandably the biggest on the entire calendar, with premiers set to be decided across senior and junior grades.

The A reserve decider will be a close one, with Yarrawonga Mulwala set to take on Delatite at Baarmutha Park, Beechworth, from 1pm on Saturday.

They’ve been the two best teams all year, finishing one and two in the regular season and winning their home semi-finals to secure a ticket to the big dance.

Delatite secured a one wicket win with three balls in hand in their semi-final, proving they can grind out a tough result.

Mark O’Loughlan will be a key player with bat in hand, having racked up 572 runs averaging north of 40 through the season, while Nathan Goodes (296 @ 24.67) and Mitchell Purcell (24 wickets @ 11) will also be ones to watch.

With no A grade squad, Delatite’s A reserve side is made of the best cricketers in the club, while Yarrawonga will field their second-string side by virtue of also qualifying for the A grade grand final, but it’s still an incredible team.

Oliver Connell (17 wickets @ 14), Xavier Mitchell (13 @ 14.08) and Zach Moore (252 runs @ 63) will be doing their best to drag their side over the line.

In B grade, it’s a David vs Goliath battle when one-team club Merton take on giants Rovers United Bruck at Bill O’Callaghan Oval.

Merton only dropped three games for the season, finishing on top of the ladder thanks to a well-balanced batting line-up and wily bowlers.

They have four batters who have made more than 200 runs, showing a well-rounded run-scoring core, while young leggie Henry Berriman leads the league in the bowling, with 34 poles to his name at an average of 8.79.

On the other side of the ledger are the Rovers, who boast some massive run-scoring capabilities through veterans Jeremy Ackroyd and Andrew Balfour, bolstered by a crop of talented youngsters.

The B grade decider commences from 1.30pm at Barr Reserve’s Bill O’Callaghan Oval.

In C grade, it’s a showdown between Yarrawonga Mulwala and Beechworth at North Wangaratta.

The experienced campaigners from both clubs will be out in force.

Gary Browning (32 wickets @ 6.97) will be the spearhead for the Lakers, but Beechworth has the courage and skill to match with the bat, making the final after finishing fourth.

The match begins from 1.30pm at WJ Findlay Oval.

It’s also grand final weekend in the junior grades.

After their divisional finals over the past few weeks, the under 12 Gold and Blue winners will meet to determine who is the ultimate champions of the youngest age group.

Ovens Valley United Orange and Benalla Bushrangers Red meet at North Wangaratta from 9am on Saturday, with the winners to raise the Bill Daniel Shield.

The Tigers will also have a presence in the other junior grand finals, with the under 14s up against Greta for the Len Hill Shield, and the combined Beechworth-Ovens Valley United squad set to play City Colts in the under 16s for the Eugene Kneebone Shield.

Congratulations to all teams involved in grand finals, and good luck.