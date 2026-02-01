For a pair of Wangaratta Magpies cricketers, the final match of the WDCA season is just the beginning.

‘Pies Cooper Matheson and Tyler Nanson have signed with two clubs in England’s Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League, located in the north-west of the country.

Matheson will play for New Mills Cricket Club, located roughly 25km south-east of Manchester, while Nanson has signed with Chapel-en-le-Frith Cricket Club, just 15 minutes down the road from New Mills.

The clubs compete in the Derbyshire and Cheshire division one competition – Chapel are new additions to the top flight after winning the division two title in 2025, while New Mills finished ninth out of 12 teams.

Matheson said it was a bit of a whirlwind how it all came together.

“Tyler and I were just at my place on a Tuesday before training and we were talking about it and how fun it would be, so we made accounts on Cricketer Exchange and within 24 hours we're talking to about six clubs between us,” he said.

“Tyler called me the day after and said, ‘so are we doing this?’ - a week or so later we had two clubs within 15 minutes of each other, so we signed up with them.

“We had both signed for North Wangaratta [Football Club] already, but you don't get many opportunities like this, so they were very understanding.

“It's something I've always wanted to do but never put it into action, I’m probably at the age now where if I don't go do it I might never, and to go over with a mate is even better.”

Matheson said he was looking forward to experiencing a new type of club culture and enjoying time off the field as well as on it.

“Hopefully I can make some runs and just learn more about our game, but outside of the cricket just make new mates and experience their club culture,” he said.

“They have sports on at their club almost seven days a week, so their club culture will be way different than here.

“We want to travel as much as possible and make memories we will hold forever, and walk away proud of our achievements.”

The pair fly out on 15 April, with their first round matches set for Saturday, 18 April – Matheson’s New Mills take on Birch Vale and Thornsett away, while Nanson and Chapel-en-le-Frith play Dove Holes CC at home.

The first time the two will face off will be on 2 May at Chapel-en-le-Frith.