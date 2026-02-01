The Victorian Country Cricket League’s Melbourne Country Week carnival kicks off in a matter of days, bringing the best senior country cricketers to battle it out against their counterparts from across the state, but there will be no representation from the North East.

The Wangaratta and District Cricket Association will not be sending a squad down to Melbourne for the carnival, which commences on Monday, February 9, citing financial stressors and a lack of interest from member clubs.

The carnival puts a significant financial strain on the association, with the week-long trip down to Melbourne costing the WDCA a substantial total.

This, coupled with waning interest in senior representative cricket, caused the association to let the prestigious event fall by the wayside this year.

Interest in Melbourne Country Week has been in decline for a number of years, with players unwilling or unable to commit to a whole week of cricket due to work, family, or other factors.

Only five players who were in the top 10 in last season’s batting and bowling charts actually went to Country Week 2025.

Last year’s carnival was far from ideal for the ragtag group sent by the WDCA, winless from their four matches played.

WDCA secretary Wayne Cooper said cost and player commitments were the main reasons behind the decision.

“[last year] By the time we’d paid for the accommodation, the bus and entry, and we charged the players a fee, we lost a substantial total,” he said.

“The cost is the main reason, but the other main factor is work commitments.

“It’s held when teachers are back at school, so it’s actually about being able to get your best squad together and they found that was difficult.

“Not every club participated as well, so there wasn’t that commitment from the playing group either.

“What you’re asking is for the players to contribute money as well, asking them to spend some of their annual leave for a week away in Melbourne.

“Players’ priorities may have changed, family commitments and the like.”

While there are currently no senior representative cricket programs in place for the WDCA, Cooper suggested there were ongoing talks to introduce standalone matches against neighbouring associations in the future.

“It could end up being one-off games,” he said.

“There has been some talk – we do the Shepparton Challenge and Murray Valley Challenge for the juniors, so maybe we get some senior games on those weekends.

“You can obviously see that when we send the junior teams away, the kids absolutely love it.

“There are options there for the future.”

Rovers United Bruck A grade captain and Country Week veteran Jeremy Wilson said it was a shame the WDCA would be unable to send a team.

“It’s disappointing, but I think it’s just a sign of the times,” he said.

“It’s the best week, personally, it’s the best week of cricket you’ll play as a WDCA player.

“It’s a different experience, you feel like a semi-professional cricketer.

“You go down there, you go out, have dinner, wake up and play cricket for four or five days in a row – it’s like you’re away on a trip, it’s fantastic.

“But then you’ve got to organise accommodation, buses, team managers, coaches, uniforms – it’s a big operation.”

The VCCL 2026 Melbourne Country Week Carnival commences on Monday, 9 February.