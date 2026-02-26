The Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, is urging local cricket clubs and community organisations across the electorate to take advantage of funding now available through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (ACIF).

The ACIF is a partnership funded by Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia, designed to support upgrades and improvements to community cricket facilities, boost participation, and improve access for players of all ages and abilities.

Since its establishment in 2019, the fund has helped generate more than $300 million in partnered investment alongside federal, state and local governments, with successful projects funded in the 2024–25 season.

The program is open to cricket clubs, associations, schools, local councils and facility managers, recognising the vital role each plays in delivering and maintaining quality community sporting infrastructure across Victoria.

Funding is available under two main streams:

• Community Cricket Infrastructure Grant – Minor: up to $15,000;

• Community Cricket Infrastructure Grant – Major: $15,001 to $40,000.

Applications seeking more than $40,000 may be assessed on a case-by-case basis through the Strategic Cricket Infrastructure Funding stream, which typically supports larger, multi-faceted projects delivering broad regional benefits.

Mr McCurdy said team sports such as cricket were central to strong, healthy and connected communities.

“Cricket clubs are often the heartbeat of our towns, bringing people together and providing opportunities for young people and families to stay active and connected,” Mr McCurdy said.

“I strongly encourage all eligible organisations in Ovens Valley to consider applying.”

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, 27 March.

Further details and guidelines are available via Cricket Victoria’s website.