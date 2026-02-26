While it’s all well and good to play during the season, this is where the rubber hits the road.

The Wangaratta and District Cricket League junior cricket finals commence this week for the under 12 and under 14 competitions, while the under 15 All Girls Cricket League will play their grand final.

The under 16s finals will commence next weekend, with a round of T20 matches to be played on Saturday to round out the home and away season.

In the youngest age group, the top four under 12 teams in each division will battle it out this weekend for a spot in their grand final, with the winners of the divisional decider to meet to determine overall under 12 supremacy.

In the blue division semi-finals, top seed Ovens Valley United Orange will host Wangaratta Magpies White at Memorial Park, Myrtleford.

The Tigers are undefeated so far this season, boasting two of the best young batters in the competition in Thenuk Alwis (307 runs @ 307) and Rylan Harris (234 @ 78), while the underdog Magpies are on a hot-streak and will be backing themselves in to produce an upset.

The other semi-final will see Wangaratta Magpies Black take on Rutherglen United at Wareena Park.

While Rutherglen lists the most prolific under 12 run-scorer in Tyler Mullavey (356 runs @ 118.67), the Magpies are the more balanced team, with plenty of contributors with bat and ball.

Gold division semi-finals will have a distinctly Benalla flavour to them, with three of the four Bushrangers sides making the playoffs.

Fittingly, the two semis will be played side-by-side at Benalla’s Arundel Street complex.

Top team Benalla Gold take on Benalla Green, while Benalla Blue are up against Yarrawonga Mulwala Bulls.

While the top four teams in the under 12s make the cut for finals, the under 14 finals series is open to the top six, with a three-week postseason on the cards, with matches played across Saturday and Sunday.

Eyes will be on Oven Valley United to see if they can continue their undefeated season, slated to host Benalla Blue at McNamara Reserve.

Greta will take on Benalla Red at the Gardens Oval, but it will be a Greta home game, given the Blues finished the season second overall.

While they obviously would prefer to play at home, Greta’s under 16 side is already scheduled to play out at Greta.

The third semi-final will see Yarrawonga Mulwala Rams up against Beechworth Wanderers, who finished the regular season just 1.58 points apart on the ladder, so expect a close match at Stan Hargreaves Oval.