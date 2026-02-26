A match between long-time rivals always has some added stakes, but this weekend’s Rovers United Bruck-Wangaratta Magpies showdown could have massive implications on A grade cricket finals.

The Hawks and ‘Pies go at it in a one-dayer this Saturday at WJ Findlay Oval for the first time since 15 November, and for the Magpies, it’s a must-win.

Wangaratta sits in the top four, but after losing last week while fifth-placed Benalla saluted, it’s getting dicey.

Add to that the fact Benalla will gain points from the bye this week, Wangaratta will need to do what nobody else has done this year and beat the Hawks to secure a finals place without having to rely on net run rate and other results.

‘Pies captain Cooper Matheson said the squad didn’t see this challenge as a pressure test, but a chance for greatness.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us this weekend to seal a top four spot,” he said.

“It would be unreal to knock Rovers off who are undefeated currently, and to beat them on their home turf would be even better.

“We've got the list there, we just need everything to gel in these last few weeks.

“Hopefully we can take it deep into a finals series again.”

It’s easier said than done – Rovers United Bruck have been the driving force of the one-day competition all season, combining precision with the ball with a devastating and surprisingly deep batting list, all wrapped up in years of experience at the top level of the WDCA.

Their last encounter came down to the wire, with the Hawks managing to pick up the 10th Magpie wicket while the ‘Pies were just 22 runs in arrears.

Looking down on the rest of the competition from the lofty peaks of Mount Undefeated, RUB captain Jeremy Wilson said it was his team’s balanced skillset and experience which had seen them rip through the season with such apparent ease.

“You play cricket to win, so as far as we’re concerned, it’s what you do,” he said.

“I definitely wouldn’t say we’re better on pure talent, I just think a few of us have played a lot of cricket together, that’s probably what it comes down to.

“You look at the stats, we don’t have the leading wicket-takers or highest run-scorers, but we’re just getting the job done every week.

"I suppose that’s probably a strength of ours, while no one’s really dominating – Chazzy’s [Charith Perera] obviously had a good year batting-wise, he’s second or third in the runs – but it’s not the be all and end all.

“We’re getting the job done in different ways and to be a good side, that’s what you have to do.”

It will be the first time the Hawks face the new-look Magpies outfit featuring gun imports Harkaran Mann and Akhil Kumar.

Wilson said they had no real plans to go after the hyper-aggressive pair with the ball, but instead was wary of the entire opposition list.

“They’re both aggressive cricketers, and that’s the beauty of one-day cricket – you don’t always have to bowl to get wickets, to get wickets,” he said.

“If you can bowl to your plans and bowl to contain, blokes will get frustrated and get annoyed soon enough, and that’s where they can throw their wickets away.

“Harky and Akhil are very good cricketers, but we can’t take away from what the Maggies already have anyway.

“I still rate Cooper as one of the best cricketers in the comp, his batting when he’s on, he just does it so easy.

“Him and Tyler [Nanson] up the top got them away to a brilliant start last time so we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen, Jimmy Thewlis is starting to get a bit of form under his belt, Jack Davies has been up and down a bit but we know what he brings.

“You’ve got blokes like [Nic] Bonwick, Fraser Ellis – I don’t know what Fraser’s doing batting at eight and now bowling, but he’s played Vic Country, he’s a quality cricketer in his own right.

“While they’ve brought in these two blokes, they’ve got a really deep list.

“Fourth on the ladder is probably not where they should be but it’s up to them to fix that and they’ll be keen as mustard on Saturday against us.”

Rovers United Bruck host Wangaratta Magpies at WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday from 12.30pm.

Other A grade matches will see Beechworth take on City Colts at Baarmutha Park, while Ovens Valley United head to Yarrawonga’s Stan Hargreaves Oval to play the Lakers.