It came down to the wire, but in the end, Wangaratta Magpies were unable to get the job done under lights on the big stage.

The WDCA A grade T20 grand final went the way of Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers, who took the shield by eight runs over the Magpies.

Batting first, the Lakers posted 5/161 from their 20 overs before restricting the ‘Pies to 7/153.

The Lakers may have been regretting their decision to bat first after winning the toss, when Wangaratta’s James Thewlis and Chris Clement carved through Yarrawonga Mulwala’s top order early.

In less than three overs, the Lakers were reeling at 3/11, with a spirited fightback needed – enter Ben Welsh and Zac Fraser.

The pair would rescue the innings with hard running, power hitting, and smart shot selection, forging a partnership worth 131 runs to help the Lakers soar.

Spending more than 14 overs together in the middle of the pitch, it was an even contribution from both batters, with Fraser bringing up his half century with a slog over mid-wicket in the 14th over, before Welsh crossed the milestone with a lofted drive over the covers for four the next over.

The partnership was finally broken in the 18th over when Tyler Nanson skittled Welsh for a well-made 57 off 44 balls.

Reid Clarke (five from five) and Kyle Archibald (1* from one) would chip in, but flowers went to Fraser, unbeaten on 82* from 55 deliveries.

James Thewlis was the pick of the ‘Pies bowlers, finishing with 2/10 from his four overs, including a maiden, with a miserly economy of 2.50.

Chris Clement (1/24 off four) and Tyler Nanson (1/30 off four) were impactful, while David Killen (0/40 off four), Thomas Rosser (0/31 off two) and Nick Stebnyckyj (0/20) were expensive.

The Magpies needed to go at a tic over eight runs an over for their entire innings, a feat definitely possible given their powerful batting line up, taking to the middle as the lights began to take full effect.

As they so often do, the openers got off to a flyer, with Cooper Matheson and Tyler Nanson putting on 70 runs in 8.5 overs.

The Lakers’ bowling attack made it difficult to get away, but Nanson (34 from 27) would work hard before he was knocked over by Jyda House trying to hoik the ball over mid-wicket.

Matheson (29 off 29) was back in the pavilion just five balls later, caught at square leg, and from there, the rot set in.

There were contributions right down the order, but no Magpies batter was able to find any sort of fluency against a meticulous attack.

Thewlis was removed for seven after just five balls at the crease, while Jack Davies (19 off 15) and Nic Bonwick (18 off 19) were soon back in the shed.

The ‘Pies needed 13 off the final over, with the Lakers man of the moment Zac Fraser at the top of his mark.

The Magpies managed just two runs off the bat and two leg byes from the first five balls, the match capped off when Fraser smashed into the stumps to remove Rosser for 10 off 11 balls.

Fraser was appropriately named player of the match for his unbeaten 82* off 55 with the bat and 2/39 from four overs with the ball.

The Lakers’ bowling attack was on song, with Jyda House (3/23 off four) and Van Kreeck (2/30) also among the wickets.

Devlin Webb (0/13 from four) bowled well without success, while Angus Heslin (0/37 from four) leaked runs.

The WDCA competition will go into hiatus over the Christmas and new year period, with A grade and A reserve to revert back to the one-day format, resuming 10 January 2026.