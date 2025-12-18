The Cricket Victoria Country Cup wrapped up on Thursday, with local North East Knights teams featuring prominently in the finals.

After a strong start to the competition, the Knights boys side breezed through their fixture, qualifying top of the table before a six wicket win in the decider.

The Knights recorded wins by six wickets against Northern Rivers and seven wickets against Western Waves in their T20 matches, before smashing Rivers by 33 runs in the one-dayer to send them to the final.

There were outstanding performances from all players, including Lenny Power (51 vs Mallee Murray Suns), Jack Hogan (79 vs Northern Rivers), and Eli Lavis (4/14 vs Northern Rivers).

The undefeated run saw the Knights qualify on top of the ladder, setting the stage for a 1 vs 2 final against Northern Rivers.

It came down to the last over of their T20, but the Knights were able to get the job done, chasing down Rivers’ 116 with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Batting first, Rivers were kept afloat by impressive innings from Toby Keady (50 from 55) and Nate Yze (47* from 43), but the Knights had their measure with Rafferty Wiseman (2/17 from three) and Nick Hoskin 1/14 from four).

Needing to go at just under six an over in the chase, the Knights’ top order was up to the task.

While Power left cheaply, run out for nine, Gabriel Ireland (39 off 51), skipper Noah White (34 off 44) and Charles Horton (23 off 15) were imperious in the chase.

"The boys worked exceptionally hard in the lead up to the carnival, with their high training standards and competitiveness being a standout, so their strong performances have not been a surprise,” regional talent manager Rohan Larkin said.

Meanwhile, losses for the girls team against Western Waves (eight runs) and Northern Rivers (eight wickets) saw the Knights slide from first to third, positioning them for a battle for the bronze against Central Highlanders.

It was far from an ideal match for the Knights, who were restricted to 4/95 from 20 overs, a total the Highlanders chased inside 13.

Bella Boules was by far the best batter for the Knights, recording 49 off 39 in the final, bringing her tournament total to 275 runs at 68.75.

“The girls shot out of the blocks winning their first three games, but unfortunately lost their last two games,” Larkin said.

"But three wins is the most games the region has ever won at the Country Cup Girls Carnival, so they can be very proud with how they have represented the North East.”