Torrential rain swept across the North East through Friday and Saturday, wiping out each and every match scheduled in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association for this weekend. It was always on the cards, and not unexpected – ever since some games were impacted last weekend, many eager cricketers were fervently checking the long term forecast, and the outlook was bleak days out. Around 90mm of rainfall was recorded at the Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station over Friday and Saturday. When the first showers started on Friday, it was only a matter of when, not if, the WDCA extreme weather committees would call off the matches. The first domino fell on Friday at 6.21pm, when the association officially called off the weekend’s junior cricket in the under 12, under 14 and under 16 competitions. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing inclement weather and the forecast of consistent rain throughout Friday and Saturday morning, all WDCA junior cricket matches scheduled for Saturday 28 November have been abandoned,” the WDCA announced through official social media platforms. “With further rain expected and playing conditions unlikely to improve, the decision has been made in the interest of player safety and to avoid unnecessary travel for players, families and officials.” While parents and junior players were no doubt thankful for the Saturday morning sleep in, persistent overnight rainfall meant the seniors rounds across A grade, B grade and C grade were always in jeopardy. The decision was made by 8.20am on Saturday morning, with the association pulling the pin, citing heavy rainfall experienced across the region and ongoing wet weather conditions. “With grounds impacted by the significant rainfall and playing conditions unsuitable, player safety and ground preservation must come first,” the cancel announcement read. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and hope to see some better weather heading our way for next weekend.” Even Sunday’s All Girls Cricket League matches weren’t spared, with unsafe ground conditions and submerged pitches meaning they too were cancelled. Just two more rounds remain ahead of the Christmas break, except in the A grade which will run right up until 19 December. With this weekend a complete wash, eyes turn to the next round of competition, and with the week coming up appearing dry and warm, cricketers across the region will be cautiously optimistic of the prospect of pulling on the whites once more.