Local junior cricketers enjoyed sweet victory in their representative clash with Murray Valley Cricket Association on Sunday, with three wins coming from four matches.

The under 12s banked a three-wicket win in their match at Victoria Park in Yarrawonga.

Batting first, Murray Valley made 10/144 before WDCA responded with an emphatic 7/186.

Dristan Kopacz was the star with the ball, taking 4/10 from his four overs, including two second-ball ducks in the top order.

With the bat, Thenuk Alwis was impressive, retiring not out on 30 from 44 balls, while Tyler Mullavey performed well for his 24 from 31.

WDCA fared worse in the under 13s match at Stan Hargreaves Oval, with Murray Valley triumphing by 61 runs.

The hosts were bowled out for 106 chasing Murray Valley’s 7/167.

The under 14 WDCA side enjoyed a four-wicket win at Barooga, chasing down Murray Valley’s 140 with 10 overs to spare.

Murray Valley managed just three scores of 10 or more, including a half century at the top of the order, but WDCA fought hard to keep them contained.

Charles Herbert was the standout bowler, taking 2/10 from his six overs at a miserly economy of 1.66, while Louis Sanderson (1/16 from six) and Thomas Snell were also economical.

Sanderson would back up his bowling with a half century with the blade off 39 balls, retiring not out after clobbering eight fours and a towering six.

Mitch McMasters (22 off 37) and Angus Fraser (21 off 25) also produced innings of note.

The under 15 WDCA squad recorded the largest winning margin of the weekend, chasing down the meagre 6/98 total set for them, two wickets down in 18.5 overs.

The match was set up with the ball, thanks to tight bowling from WDCA’s attack.

Only one bowler went for more than 3.5 runs an over, with Luca Solimo starring with 2/9 off six overs, but the honours were shared.

Eight players rolled the arm over with five taking wickets, but only four were needed with the bat.

Charlie O’Brien (44* from 49) and Gus Marek (29* from 31) saw the team home with plenty of overs in hand, with Kobe Ackroyd (six from 12) and Luke O’Brien (13 off 23) the only casualties.

The representative season will be put on hold over the Christmas break, with the action to resume on from 5-9 January for the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.