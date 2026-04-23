On a perfect autumn evening, 26 ‘eager beavers’ arrived at the Oxley hall last Monday night, all ready for action (with a capital A) to give their all at the weekly social table tennis competition.

From the outset, the writing was on the wall that spectators would need to ‘hold onto their hats’, when Ruth Shalders and Gary Coad, and Cheryl Coad and Pete Spring lined up in a ‘no-holds barred’ game from start to finish.

With each player standing well back from the table for the long deliveries but ever ready to pounce on the short stuff, they covered more ground than the MCG in their bid to hold the upper hand, until both pairs waved their bats and did the victory dance.

After having played many games, there was no shortage of fuel in the tanks when the ‘revved up’ duo, Neil Brock and Ernie Menichelli, challenged ‘pedal to the metal’ Jason Mullins and ‘L Plate’ Hugh Spring, and ripped into top gear, with each pair determined to meet the judge first.

As each player took their turn at the wheel, they drove hard and fast down the straight, and slicing to perfection on the sharp angled bends.

After travelling neck and neck throughout the long contest, it came as no surprise that the final result was a dead heat.

Simon Brown was in ‘wheely’ good form, when he and ‘high flying’ Alison Stephens took on ‘my fair ladies’ Janet Heath and Sharon Gervasoni in a ‘three Ds’ game of determination, desperation, and delivery.

With four different game styles divided into two well-blended forces, and each player retrieving shots from nowhere and delivering them everywhere, it was both a physical and mental workout that provided the players and spectators with their $2 worth of fun and entertainment.

Final scores revealed one pair won 21–19.

Returning from the Sunshine State, Manni Poulos was in good form when he partnered ‘is Don, is good’ Heath, to take on ‘plated up’ William Bonwick and Mick Gervasoni.

Showing no signs of lethargy or lack of intent, everyone was prepared for the long haul, as they showcased every stroke in the book (and then some).

And although each player contributed carefully constructed winning placements, none declined throwing caution to the wind whenever the opportunity arose - when asked who won, both pairs said, “we did”.

‘Taskmaster’ Brian Bourke knew he would have a heavy load to carry, when he partnered ‘low-geared’ June Uebergang, to take on ‘new girl on the scene’ Lisa Detlefsen, and fleet of foot, David Harris.

With each pair endeavouring to out-think their opponents’ objectives, many strokes were required before a point was won or lost.

Numerous ‘couldabeens’ were thwarted by the determination of each player to not let their partner down.

And while the lead ebbed and flowed for much of the game, one pair finally won by a whisker.

‘Picture perfect’ Jason Mullins and ‘Doc’ Martin Butcher were in top form when they faced ‘mighty’ Mick Gervasoni and ‘King’ Richard Morgan in a game of ‘high velocity’.

With all players sending down sizzling well-placed serves and strokes, intertwined with short, sneaky sliced wide and narrow shots, each player put his opponent under the physical and mental pump on every point.

However, after a bullet-like serve which clipped the table edge, one pair stood high on the podium.

‘Out-of-towner’, Jacob Hardiman, was ‘full of beans’ when he partnered the ‘effervescent’ Olivia Strack, to play against the multi-generational pair, Jack Spring and Graham Stephens.

After each player cautiously sized up their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, it was only a short time before everyone ‘let loose’ with what they do best.

With each gradually executing heavy slams mixed with gentle caresses, it was a game of ‘cat and mouse’ from go to whoa.

And although not identified by name, it seems the cat eventually caught the mouse by its tail.

A great variety of tasty treats, and a cuppa or two were enjoyed by everyone who ‘licked the platter clean’.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night, beginning at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.