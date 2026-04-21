Milawa tasted success on their home courts on Saturday, but North Wangaratta certainly made them work hard for it.

With both teams sporting a new look, it was Milawa who ultimately got the chocolates, running over the top of the Hawks to post a 48-35 result.

It was very evenly matched early, with Milawa only ahead by four goals at the first break.

The Dees managed to push the lead out to 10 goals through the second quarter, but North Wangaratta kept pace, not allowing the explosive Demons outfit to pull away until the fourth term.

Given their matchups in 2025 went the way of the Demons 66-16 and 61-16, the Hawks are rapidly on the rise in the A grade.

For Milawa, Micaela Larkings was impressive in the wing roles, while Jinaya Nurse shot cleanly, finishing with 25 goals at 83.33 per cent accuracy.

Demons coach Kerrie Gray said it was a brilliant match against an up and coming side.

“North Wangaratta were much improved and brought plenty of determination and energy,” she said.

“We made hard work of it at times and struggled to find our rhythm, which was a credit to North Wangaratta, but also part of us continuing to settle new combinations.

“Our defensive pressure was strong and our defenders created plenty of opportunity.

As the game went on, I thought we settled and played some better netball, making more of our opportunities.

“We’re excited to be giving youth a genuine opportunity, with Sophie Weir and Jinaya Nurse continuing to develop, and we need to be patient as this group builds together.

“Jinaya is a terrific young player with composure beyond her years, she just gets the job done with little fuss.

“I think the competition will again be very even this season, and every game presents a challenge.

“I’m looking forward to what the next month of netball brings, there will be plenty of learning, and that’s an exciting part of where this group is headed.”

In other games, Whorouly continued their undefeated run with a 64-23 win over the Hoppers at Moyhu.

The match was exceptionally close through the early stages, as both teams felt out their opponents’ defensive structures, the scoreboard showing 7-7 after the first 15 minutes.

However, the Lions would find their rhythm after the break, turning the ball over in their back end and transitioning it flawlessly to their shooters.

Whorouly conceded just three goals in the second quarter and shot 19 of their own, opening up a 16-goal margin at half-time.

From there, the Lions were able to maintain their defensive pressure and punish under the post.

Abbey Forrest was impeccable at goal shooter, putting up 46 goals herself at 82.14 per cent accuracy, currently leading the league with 131 to her name.

Elsewhere, Tarrawingee held off Bright 43-24, Bonnie Doon were 10 goals too good for Goorambat 52-42, and Benalla All Blacks secured back-to-back wins in a 47-44 thriller over King Valley.