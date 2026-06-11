We’ve reached the second half of the 2026 Ovens and King season, and we’re going to see more and more rematches and reverse fixtures as the year continues.

One of the more exciting replays is on the cards this weekend in round 11, which will see Goorambat host Greta for what’s shaping up to be an interesting game of netball.

The Bats and Blues last met on the court in round five, when a dominant fourth term saw Greta run out winners 37-30 after a practically negligible margin for most of the game.

With Goorambat hanging onto a spot in the top five, and Greta just a game and a half ahead of them, the match this weekend could have impact on how the finals shape up.

Goorambat coach Olivia Ryan said the depth of the squad had been needed, but they were performing better in more close games than last season in a positive sign for the team.

“The start of our season has been promising, we've worn a few injuries so it’s tested the depth of our side in a few games,” she said.

“The two weeks off [bye in round 10 and King’s Birthday bye] rolling into the back half of the season hopefully has allowed the girls to reset and get their bodies right for the second half of the season.

“We have won some close games by five or six goals [this year] instead of grinding for a draw.

“We still struggle with being mentally tough in situations - we've had three loses against three sides in the top four and all three sides we had within arm’s reach at three quarter time and got beat comfortably by the end.

“So we do need to continue to build on our fitness physically but also mentally, it's improved since last year but it still has a way to go if we are going to be competitive in this second half of the season.”

Currently ranked number one in defence, Goorambat will need their shooters to fire if they want to flip the script on Greta and further establish their own finals ambitions.

“We are still in the process of making sure we convert or allow ourselves to attempt a goal from our defensive pressure,” Ryan said.

“Making the girls aware that our strength is our defensive pressure is key to us winning games.

“Greta this weekend is going to be a tough game and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“They have picked up or gained back some very talented players this year that will take some work shutting down.

“I think they beat us with their physicality last time, so that will be a big focus on us to sustain that physicality for four quarters.”

Goorambat hosts Greta this Saturday, with A grade netball from 2.30pm.

In other round 11 games, Moyhu is at home to Milawa, Bright welcomes King Valley, Whorouly heads to North Wangaratta, and Benalla All Blacks are up against the Bulldogs at Tarrawingee.