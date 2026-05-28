The King’s Birthday bye allows everyone to freshen up ahead of the back end of the season, but you’ve got to get there first.

Wangaratta City FC head into their final matchday ahead of the midseason break this Sunday, with the senior men and reserve women set to take on St Pats at South Wangaratta.

After their stunning 4-3 added time win last weekend, energy is understandably high in the division one men’s team.

They currently sit fifth with a 4-3 record with two draws, and are within striking distance of a top four spot.

“It was a big win, now we need to make sure we capitalise on the momentum,” senior men’s coach Vitaly Leschen said.

“It’s our last game until the halfway point [of the season], so we need to finish off well.

“Three wins in four games is good, but four wins in five is better, and that’s the aim.

“St Pats are pushing to be in the top eight, it is an important game for them so I know it will be difficult.

“The boys can’t drop off, we have to get the job done.”

The division one men’s match is set for a 3pm start on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the division two women’s season could hardly be going better.

The Lady Devils sit at the head of the pack with a seven-point buffer, undefeated to this point in the year with seven wins and a draw.

This weekend, they face a bottom-placed St Pats side who have won one of their last eight matches played.

Coach Kristy Mellor said this weekend’s match-up presented a chance to further develop the blossoming talent in younger players.

“The division two women’s team will be looking to put in another strong performance on the pitch on Sunday,” she said.

“We will be looking at developing players this week, which may mean changing up some positions.

“It’s a good chance to try some new combinations and partnerships on the pitch.

“It is important that we keep momentum and discipline - if we drop this, then any side has a chance to take the game to us.

“The team has some seasoned players and some brand new to the sport.

“The key to success is supporting all players, regardless of ability to develop their skills and confidence - good game time, supporting each other and positive messaging helps to develop any player.”

The division two women take to the pitch at South Wangaratta on Sunday from 11.20am.