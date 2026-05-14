It’s always a special time when you have a chance to come up against your local rival.

Wangaratta City FC front up for their biggest fixture of the home and away season this Sunday, with the Devils heading across to Savoy Park to play Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club.

While Myrtleford are higher on the ladder than Wangaratta on the division one men’s ladder – for now, at least – derby clashes between the Devils and Savoy are always genuine contests.

Wangaratta will be up and about, having won three of their last four matches and boasting a cohesive squad filled with superstars.

Division one men’s coach Vitaly Leschen said his squad would be fired up for the clash with their favourite opponents.

“The derby is obviously the biggest game in the season for the club and fans,” he said.

“It looks like it should be a close game and for us it is an important one as it can put us into top four contention.

“Hopefully, we can go there and make a bit of a statement to the league, fans and as a team, though it is never easy and I know Myrtleford will be looking to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“I expect the boys will be raring to go and will demonstrate the quality we have.”

The derby clash between Wangaratta City and Myrtleford Savoy goes down at Myrtleford’s Savoy Park this Sunday 17 May, with the division one men’s match commencing at 3pm.

Meanwhile, it’ll look like a different derby day than usual, with Wangaratta’s and Myrtleford’s women not slated to meet this weekend.

It’s an odd situation which arose from the Lady Devils not fielding a team in the division one women’s competition, and Savoy without a ressies women side.

Regardless, Wangaratta’s division two women’s side has the bye this weekend.