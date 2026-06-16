Wangaratta City FC continue to impress in the division one men’s competition, despite not taking the points from top side Albury City on Sunday.

The Devils fought hard against the ladder leaders at Jelbart Park, but fell 0-1.

Albury City’s talisman Ben Sredojevic struck in the 17th minute, but the Devils were undeterred, maintaining composure and refusing to concede more.

Wangaratta seemed overly passive in the first half, but after the break, came out with intent, controlling the ball without much success on the scoreboard.

Even if they didn't get the win, it's a sign of just how much the team has developed through the season, considering their first round match with City went the way of a 2-6 demolition.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said there was plenty to take out of the match despite not coming home with the three points.

“While it’s not the result we were chasing, we showed more than enough to know we can compete against the best,” he said.

“We gave them too much respect in the first half, which caused us to go into half-time a goal down.

“In the second half I thought we were on top and felt the goal was coming, but it just never did.

“Brodie Tyres led the backline on the weekend, stepping up against one of the best forward lines in the league, helping limit their threat and playing with a lot of composure.

“It’s a good lesson for us going into back end of the year, both knowing we can compete but also knowing what we have to improve."

The Devils slip to fifth overall on the ladder after 12 rounds, and are set to take on eighth-placed Albury United on the road this weekend.

In other matches, the reserves fell 1-2, the thirds went down 3-4, and the over 35s claimed a 2-1 win.