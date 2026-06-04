The Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club’s 119th birthday on the weekend was a fantastic celebration.

The Dragons Café was pumping out great coffee, egg and bacon rolls and burgers to the hungry crowds.

The ladies produced some delicious cakes, slices and cookies for the bake sale, and Just Hockey were able to supply anyone looking for an upgrade of equipment.

The club welcomed the Hook in2 Hockey kids for their Wangaratta Carnival – what a wonderful sight to see so many kids learning how to play the great game of hockey.

The club is growing into an exciting community which welcomes anyone willing to give hockey a go.

Division two women

The Foot Centre division two women faced a fast Wombats side on Sunday.

Despite a strong defensive effort throughout the game, Wombats were able to score two goals in the first half.

Eliza Garraffo stepped into goals and showed excellent agility and determination, making several important saves and working tirelessly to keep the team in the contest.

Hannah Lindsay controlled the ball well and provided valuable support in transition to attack.

Alison Fitzgerald and Lee Russell were also strong contributors, confidently moving the ball out of defence and creating opportunities through the midfield into the forward line.

Division two men

The Bodyteq division two men continued the birthday celebrations on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Wombats.

The Dragons controlled the game from start to finish with some nice ball movement across the field, consistently pressuring the Wombats defence.

Charles Webster was the first Dragon to score in the first quarter, at the end of some slick ball movement.

Sam Couche scored his first goal for the season, latching onto a rebound from Matt Vogels attempted shots, to put it past the goalie midway through the second quarter.

Hamish Kerr had an outstanding game to secure himself a hat-trick of goals including the conversion of a penalty stroke, and a nicely timed deflection late in the second half.

As strong as the defenders were in repelling the few times the Wombats were in a position to attack, the Wombats were able to convert a short corner late in the fourth quarter to get themselves on the board.

The Dragons will enjoy a well-earned weekend off over the long weekend and will take on Norths the following weekend up in Albury.

Division three women

The West End Cycles division three women played at home against Wombats this weekend.

Welcoming Lauren Turner to the side, the game was very even matched.

Following many penalty corners, the Wombats managed to get one past keeper Carli Notman who was tenacious in defence.

Julie Findlay showed great positioning and won the coaches award for her continual improvement.

The young legs of Marianne and Emily Edwards, ably supported by Elsie Cunneen, drove the ball forwards however they could not convert to a goal.

The team is improving every week, a win is coming.

Division three men

The Wangaratta Dragons Green Team marked the club's 119th birthday in perfect fashion on Saturday, dismantling the Wombats 7-0 on home turf.

With six different goal scorers getting on the scoresheet, Tim Longman was the standout in front of goal with a double.

The Dragons controlled the match from start to finish, leaving the Wombats chasing shadows for much of the afternoon.

Best-on-ground honours went to Michael Wheeler, who turned in a masterclass performance, while son James was also outstanding.

Cam Gillies was rock-solid in defence, Joel Reid and Mat Russell dominated through the midfield, and Michael McMurrie and Stewart Kerr provided plenty of spark in attack.

Goalkeeper Joseph Robertson completed the day with a well-earned clean sheet.

Under 12 girls

The NGI Group under 12 girls faced off against the Wombats this week in an electrifying match.

Amelie Reilly wasted no time, charging into the circle with fierce determination to score in the first goal within five minutes.

As the clock ticked down to half-time, Lilly Barrett and Maddy Benton added their names to the scoreboard, boosting the Dragons’ lead.

But the Wombats, showing incredible spirit, managed to score with just one minute left on the clock.

The final whistle blew with the Dragons emerging victorious at 3-1.

Coaches’ awards went to the outstanding Anika Stead and Olivia Harrison.