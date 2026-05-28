Div three men - derby

The Wangaratta Hockey Club division three men’s ‘Clash of the Titans’ derby match between Dragons Green and Yellow was about far more than the scoreboard — although the Green Team will happily remind everyone they came away with a 4–1 victory.

Coached by Marty Gillies, Green moved the ball beautifully throughout the contest, with Zander Gillies starring up forward - his classy hat-trick earned him best on ground honours in a dominant attacking display.

The Yellow ‘Dream Team,’ led by Daniel Warner, never stopped competing and showed tremendous heart from start to finish.

Goalkeeper JJ Robertson was outstanding under relentless pressure, producing a string of impressive saves to keep the match competitive.

Izaac Cameron also made a memorable return to the field, scoring Yellow’s lone goal.

The match also marked an exciting milestone for the club, with young guns Miles Henderson and Will Reilley stepping up from the under 14 boys team to make their first appearances in the senior ranks.

Both players embraced the challenge, showing great enthusiasm and composure while gaining valuable experience alongside their senior teammates — a terrific sign for the future of the club.

More importantly, the match showcased everything that makes Wangaratta Hockey Club special — teammates competing hard, sharing plenty of laughs, and supporting one another while continuing to build a strong club culture both on and off the field.

Safe to say the rivalry is alive and well, and the rematch can’t come soon enough.

Under 12 girls

The under 12 girls battled it out against the top team, Norths, on Saturday.

Norths brought several experienced players, providing a great challenge for the Dragons.

The Dragon gang fought hard throughout the entire game and made Norths work for every contest.

Helena Malcolm and Olivia Harrison played integral roles in the half-back line, providing excellent support to both the forwards and the defence.

At three-quarter time, Norths held a steady 3–0 lead, but it wasn’t over for the Dragons.

In true Dragon spirit, they kept fighting and created several real goal chances and finally were rewarded with a goal through the ever-reliable Maddy Benton.

Under 14 girls

The under 14 girls played against top of the ladder Norths for the second time in three weeks.

The understated Dragons worked hard to disrupt much of the Norths midfield play, holding them to a 1-0 lead until half-time.

Norths managed to create some beautiful plays gaining a penalty corner goal and a sneaky breakaway goal to gain a 3-0 lead.

Dragons had many spectacular break aways in the attack putting significant pressure on the Norths defence, the team were ultimately rewarded a strong push forward from defence and amazing attack running from our strikers, scoring the only goal against Norths for the season to date.

Final score was 4-1, best on ground was Madalyne Shallue.

Under 16 boys

The Wangaratta Dragons under 16s faced a tough challenge against the Magpies, who had not lost a game this season.

The Dragons started strongly, scoring early, but the Magpies quickly responded to keep the match even throughout the game.

At the beginning of the final quarter, the scores were locked at 2–2.

The Dragons then lifted their intensity and finished strongly to secure an impressive 4–2 victory.

A special well done to Hamish, who scored all four goals and was awarded the Coaches Award for his outstanding performance.

Noah worked hard defending in goals, while Alister impressed with his effort and determination from the outset somehow always positioning himself well in both offence and defence.

Division three women

The div three Women fell 2–1 to Norths in a tight contest.

The blend of young talent consisting of Elsie Cuneen, Stella Groetgoed, Amelia McAliece, and the Edwards sisters combined with the experienced defenders of Lesley Forman and Katie Crane shone through to the delight of spectators.

Emerging players drove the attack with confidence, while the seasoned backline kept structure and calm.

A narrow loss, yet a performance full of promise for the season ahead.

Division two women

Wangaratta’s division two women put in a determined effort on Sunday against Magpies, going down 3–0 in a hard-fought contest.

Despite the result, it was a great game with strong teamwork, effort, and determination shown across the field.

Captain Christy Christie led from the front, encouraging her teammates and working tirelessly throughout the match.

A special shout-out goes to Caitlin Barnden for stepping into goals and doing a wonderful job under pressure, making some fantastic saves and giving the team every chance.

Division two men

The division two men were at home on Sunday against Magpies.

Despite being down a few players due to representative duties and illness, the Dragons came out strong to control the game in the first half.

Charles Webster moved into the forward line and was rewarded with two goals in the first quarter.

Edward Robertson returned to the division two team and made a couple of solid attacking runs, carrying the ball along the baseline deep into the attacking D and crossed to a well-positioned Thomas Wright who was able to slot the ball past the Magpies goalie to take a 3-0 lead into the half-time break.

After the break the Dragons lost their way a little bit and allowed the Magpies to sneak back into the game.

However, the defence of Alex Doig, Sam Couche, Alex Ellem, Xavier Bennett and goalie Michael McMurrie held strong to keep Magpies scoreless.

With neither team able to trouble the scoreboard the Dragons claimed the 3-0 win to take their winning streak out to three games.

This week as part of the Dragons Hockey Club birthday celebrations, the division two team will be at home again against Wombats.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys team faced a challenging match against Norths this week, going down 0–4 in a hard-fought contest.

The boys showed significant improvement across the field, with the attacking line creating several opportunities.

Leonidas Fidge led the charge up front with multiple shots on goal, while Lewis Henderson and Christopher Munzel worked tirelessly to move the ball into the attacking half and apply pressure.

Defensively, the team continued to shine, an area that has become a defining strength this season. Cooper Drage, Alex Hodgson, and Miles Henderson in goals were instrumental in regaining possession and disrupting North’s advances, demonstrating resilience and teamwork under pressure.

Under 12 boys

The under 12 boys took on a strong Norths side this week, finishing with a 0–5 result.

A highlight of the game was the debut of Edward Churchill, who contributed well and showed promising signs as he begins his hockey journey.

Across the field, the team’s growing confidence was evident, with players continuing to develop their understanding of the game.

Lewis Henderson and Oscar Reid led by example, guiding the younger players with smart positioning and effective passing, helping to maintain structure and momentum.

James Turner impressed with his confidence in tackles, while Ethan Parkinson stood strong in defence at full-back, making important clearances under pressure.